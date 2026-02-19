Saint Lucia records highest January ever with 37,691 stay-over visitors and 10.8% cruise growth 

Saint Lucia: As the tourism season is thriving across the Caribbean region, Saint Lucia has welcomed a total of 37,691 stay-over visitors in January 2026 which represents a 4% increase over the same period last year. While announcing the development, the tourism authority said that these figures make it the highest January on record for the island nation.

The cruise sector of Saint Lucia also experienced major growth in January 2026. The country recorded 150,323 passengers which reflects a whopping 10.8% increase over January 2025. This growth, according to authorities, was supported by three additional port calls during the month.

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority noted that this significant performance underscores the island’s continued strength as a premier cruise destination in the region. “January’s performance is a testament to the resilience of our people, the strength of our tourism partnerships, and the strategic direction we have pursued as a destination,” they added.

According to the SLTA, these results are not accidental, but they reflect deliberate investment in community tourism, airlift, sustainability and brand positioning. They added that the results showcases that the destination remains one of the most competitive and desirable destinations in the Caribbean.

The tourism authority further highlighted that while the United Kingdom market continues to face economic headwinds and airlift challenges, but they remain actively engaged in strategic conversations with the airline partners to secure improved airlift out of the UK in the near future. They added that the UK remains a critically significant important source market for Saint Lucia and the team is dedicated to boost connectivity and rebuilding momentum.

Not only this, but a meeting was recently convened with the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association to discuss strengthening support for the UK Market, said the authorities and reiterated their commitment towards strengthening the overall cruise tourism sector and giving a major push to the economy.