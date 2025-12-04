Belize elects first female UDP Leader

Tracy Taegar-Panton becomes the first woman in Belize’s history to lead a major political party, marking a significant turning point for the nation.

Tracy Taegar-Panton will now serve as the party’s new leader, marking a new turning point in Belize by becoming the first woman to lead a major political party in the country's history.

Former First Lady Kim Simplis Barrow praised her for achieving the title and setting a new milestone, calling it “a transformative moment for Belize and for every woman who has ever dared to dream beyond imposed limits.”

Kim Simplis Barrow also stated that “by electing the first female in Belize, United Democratic Party, stated their message to the world that females can also be a leader.”

While stating that “This is not just a political milestone, it is a cultural and generational one” she said “It reflects the perseverance, courage, and quiet strength of Belizean women who have been breaking barriers for decades.”

“Through this we females can hope and dream big from now on, and I want every girl in Belize to look at this achievement and know that her voice matters, her dreams are valid, and her future has no ceiling,” she stated.

She further added that “the moment is equally meaningful for boys, noting that “leadership grounded in equality benefits the entire nation.”

“When women rise, nations rise with them,” she emphasized and with that she also claimed that “This is a new chapter which will offer Belize an opportunity for renewed energy, unity, and purposeful leadership.”

Many people congratulated Tracy Taegar Panton, Sheena Pitts, and all the other newly elected party officials.

Simplis Barrow joined many Belizeans in expressing optimism about the future of the Opposition under its historic new leadership.

Many people also took to Facebook to congratulate her as one of the users ‘Belize Kuffy’ stated “Congratulations to Honourable Tracey Panton, I might not support her party but I recognise the importance of having a viable opposition in any democracy.”