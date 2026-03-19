Saint Lucia: Young man fatally shot in La Panse amid rising violence

Residents expressed shock, saying such killings had never occurred in their community before.

Saint Lucia: A young man lost his life after being shot multiple times on Monday night, March 16, 2026, in La Panse, Castries. The shooting occurred between 8:00 pm and 9:00 pm. The emergency response team was immediately dispatched to the crime scene. They found the victim lying motionless under a mango tree upon their arrival.

According to the Saint Lucia Fire Service emergency personnel, the victim was already dead when they arrived at the crime scene. The body of the victim had sustained several gunshot injuries on the head and torso. He was declared dead at the scene by the doctor on-site, and the identity of the victim is yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

People living nearby told the police that they are affected by the incident, as they are worried about their own safety. Several residents said that such violence never took place in the community before.

One of the locals said, “At my age of 57 years, I didn’t grow up in that; them kind of killing ting, I eh [not] supporting that. That’s very bad. ou cannot feel safe, even {in the} daytime you don’t feel safe.”

Some residents also believe that the incident started in a neighbouring community and the victim was killed when he was trying to escape through La Panse. “It’s probably linked to something on the other side,” said another resident.

The increase in violence has put the people of the community on edge. They are asking for improved safety measures to reduce crime and increase safety for all members of the public. This includes regular police patrolling and stricter actions against criminals.