King Charles III confers OBE and MBE honours on Three outstanding citizens of St Kitts and Nevis

The awards are part of the King's Birthday Honours List 2025, recognizing Mrs. Jacinth Lorna Henry-Martin, Ms. Irma Christina Johnson, and Mr. Sylvester Anthony

St Kitts and Nevis: His Majesty King Charles III has conferred prestigious honours on three distinguished citizens of St Kitts and Nevis, including Ambassador Jacinth Lorna Henry-Martin. The awards, according to an official press release, recognise them for their exceptional contributions to public life, diplomacy, culture, law, and community service.

The press release, issued on October 20, announced that the awards are part of the King's Birthday Honours List 2025, recognizing Mrs. Jacinth Lorna Henry-Martin, Ms. Irma Christina Johnson, and Mr. Sylvester Anthony.

The release further noted that His Majesty King Charles has been graciously pleased, on the advice of His Majesty's Saint Christopher and Nevis Ministers to approve Awards in His King's Birthday Honours List 2025.

The awards are as follows from the order of the British empire:

Jacinth Lorna Henry-Martin: Award of Officer of the Most Excellent Order of The British Empire (OBE), awarded to Martin for her services to Public Life, Diplomacy and Culture

Irma Christina Johnson: Secured the award as Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her service to Public Service and Community Outreach.

Sylvester Anthony: Secured the award for Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) honor for his service to Law and the Legal Profession.

The three honourees join the ranks of other distinguished citizens who have brought pride and honour to the Federation with their accomplishments, which will no doubt inspire future generations to serve with integrity, passion, and pride.

The recognition of these citizens by His Majesty King Charles III stands as a testament to their unwavering dedication and service to the Federation, and reflects the nation’s continued contribution to excellence within the Commonwealth.

Following the announcement, citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis took to Facebook to laud the three citizens for their work and the recognitions with one user writing, “Congrats!!!” and another wrote, “Congratulations to all, God's blessings to all of them.”