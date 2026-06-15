Guyana launches online passport application system for citizens

The new digital platform allows citizens to begin passport applications online and schedule appointments, reducing wait times and improving access, especially for residents in remote communities.

Guyana: Guyana’s immigration services are set to launch online passport applications and enter a new digital era on June 15, 2026. The locals will soon be able to start the passport application from anywhere-anytime, comfortably.

The initiative, led by Immigration Support Services Department, will streamline applications, reduce waiting times, and provide greater convenience for citizens across the country.

Under the new system, applicants will be allowed to start the initial stages of their passport application online and select the passport office where they wish to report for further procedure.

The platform will also introduce an appointment-based interface, allowing citizens to select a convenient date and time for the appointment.

The department has expanded passport services through decentralised offices and mobile enrollment units. With this the citizens in remote and vulnerable communities have greater access to travel documents.

The initiative is part of the government’s wider push to bring public services into the digital age and make immigration and passport system run more smoothly.

Senior Superintendent and Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, Stephen Telford, stated that the new digital platform is designed to modernize passport services and reduce the need for lengthy in-person visits.

On Monday, June 15, 2026, Guyana will be launching its online passport application system. What this allows you to do is, from the comfort of your home, make an application for your passport, Telford announced.

This initiative marks a significant step in Guyana's commitment to building a modern, citizen-centered immigration system, expanding the ongoing digital transformation agenda and is expected to make passport services more accessible for citizens nationwide.