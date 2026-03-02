Jamaica U-20 Reggae Boyz secure 8-0 victory over St. Kitts and Nevis 

The junior Boyz have scored 27 goals in four games, maintaining a clear lead in Group B on goal difference over Puerto Rico, who recently defeated the Cayman Islands team.

Jamaica: The Under-20 Reggae Boyz of Jamaica secured a major victory over St. Kitts and Nevis team on Sunday during the Concacaf qualifiers Round 1 Group B game. The match which took place in Curacao’s Stadion Rignaal ‘Jean’ Francisca saw both Jamoy Dennis and Sean Leighton scoring braces.

According to the information by the team’s coach, the junior Boyz have scored a whopping 27 goals during their four winds and have maintained an easy lead in the Group B on goal-difference over Puerto Rico who have also secured their four games after beating the team of Cayman Islands by 2 goals to 0 yesterday.

As per the schedule, the Reggae Boyz will be meeting the team of Puerto Rico on Tuesday where a draw will see them top the group following which they will be advancing to the next round. In spite of the lopsided scoreline, St. Kitts and Nevis Boys team came close to scoring at several times as they hit the cross bar twice and also forced a good save from goalkeeper of Jamaica Joshua Grant during the first half.

Leighton opened the scoring during the 10th minute of the game when he first got past goalkeeper Ash-on Maynard following which the second goal was scored by Jabarie Howell in the 12th minute. Jahmarie Nolan got up to beat Maynard from the penalty spot during the 32nd minute after being fouled inside the St Kitts 18 yards box.

A 2nd penalty conversion, this time from Raequan Campbell-Dennis, during the 53rd minute pushed the total score to 4-0 before Leighton completed his brace with an amazing goal during the 60th minute.

The towering striker, standing well over six feet, rose above a defender arriving from the right flank to meet the ball just outside the 18-yard box. He then turned sharply and unleashed a left-footed half-volley that soared into the top right corner of the net.

Dennis, introduced in the second half, capitalised on a loose ball in the 67th minute to extend the lead to 6–0. Fellow substitute Orel Miller added Jamaica’s seventh in the 71st minute before providing the assist for Dennis to grab his second goal during stoppage time.