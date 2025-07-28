Monday, 28th July 2025
St. Kitts and Nevis: Disaster averted as Coast Guard responds to MV ADDIE K distress call

The near drowning reportedly happened on Sunday, July 27, 2025, after the ADDIE K vessel ran aground off the coast between Sandy Point and Newton Ground.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Sea vessel drowning disaster averted as the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force - Coast Guard (SKNDF-CG) quickly sprang into action in response to a distress call they had received from an MV ADDIE K, a Ro-Ro/Passenger Ship sailing under the flag of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

The almost drowning incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, 27 July 2025 as the ADDIE K vessel had allegedly ran aground off the coast between Sandy Point and Newton Ground.

Initial reports suggest that the vessel had experienced difficulties and reportedly started taking on water  rapidly when the Coast Guard was contacted. 

Upon arrival of SKNDF-CG in the area after a Search and Rescue (SAR) made a call concerning the  motor vessel. The coast guard assessed the situation of the vessel and began assisting by  pumping out water from the vessel to bilge level to prevent further flooding.

The team did not stop there as it provided further assistance to the vessel by stabilizing the vessel and aiding in repairs, including transporting personnel, dive gears and other equipment so divers could assess the damage that was done upon impact.

Furthermore the Coast guard contacted a tug boat to pull the vessel off shore for safety and repairs after providing assistance in  removing the cargo that was on the vessel. 

So far the situation is under control as no deaths or injuries have been reported thanks to the swift response from the Coast Guard. 

The St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force - Coast Guard (SKNDF-CG) remains committed in protecting and safeguarding those at sea along with their properties, by quickly responding in times of emergency and ensuring maritime safety for all. 

Citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis have taken to Facebook to applaud the efforts and quick responses by the Coast Guard with one user writing “Well coordinated response! Appreciate the SKNDF team's hard work.” 

Kofi Nelson

