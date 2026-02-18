Trinidad: Teen fatally shot after bullet targeting father strikes him 

Trinidad and Tobago: A 16-year-old student was killed on the night of Monday after a bullet which was allegedly fired at his father ricocheted and struck him during a gun attack which took place outside their residence in La Horquetta, Trinidad. The victim has been identified as Ezekiel Moore, a pupil of Malabar Secondary School, confirmed the police.

According to the information, the teenager died after gunmen opened fire along Gladiolus Crescent, off De Freitas Boulevard and the incident has sent shockwaves across the community.

It is reported that Moore’s father had just received a phone call following which he stepped outside his residence while still being on the line. Minutes later, two gunmen were seen on the pavement outside the house. As the father tried to rush back inside, the gunmen immediately started firing shots in his direction.

During the attack, one of the bullets is reported to have ricocheted which led it to striking the teenager and fatally wounding him. The father was also hit during the tragic attack and was rushed for medical treatment. The doctors said that his injuries were not critical and therefore discharged him the next morning.

While conducting preliminary investigations surrounding the incident, police officials talked to some residents who reported hearing a series of loud explosions which forced their families to scramble for cover as the gunfire rang out. When the shooting subsided, the teen was found critically injured, said a neighbour who immediately contacted the emergency medical services. He was later pronounced dead on the scene by EMS officials.

The motive behind the attack has not yet been determined and up to late Monday night no arrests had been reported. The investigations into the incident are still ongoing with locals expressing outrage against the government on social media. “Home security minister and commissioner of police its time for you to step down, you both love crime, like the prime minister blind,” said Fyzie Meighoo while another said, “Kamla has to go she has no crime plan.”