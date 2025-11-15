Deadly Attack in Kingstown: 18-year-old succumbs to injuries after multiple stab wounds

The incident occurred on November 11 around noon, when the victim was in the middle of Melville Street near Gonsalves Liquor and was suddenly approached by an assailant.

St Vincent: An 18-year-old boy, Gary Bute of Riley, Campden Park, succumbed to his injuries after he was fatally stabbed in Kingstown on Tuesday night, November 11. Officers are reportedly still investigating the incident in an effort to arrest the suspect.

The incident took place on November 11, around 12 pm when the victim was standing in the Middle of Melville streets near Gonsalves Liquor and an assailant suddenly came running towards him.

It is said that when the suspect was a short distance away from Bute, he allegedly jumped up and took what appeared to be an ice pick from a window ledge. He then ran toward the victim and stabbed him multiple times, delivering a fatal blow to the chest that caused Bute to collapse immediately. Residents rushed him to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where doctors examined him, but he died moments later.

Authorities were contacted by residents, who alerted them to an altercation between the victim and an unidentified younger male. One eyewitness told officials that ‘there was a scuffle between some of the street kids elsewhere that later led to the stabbing.

The officials stated that a post-mortem examination will be conducted on the victim to officially determine the cause of death. Along with this they also said that the investigation into the matter is active to arrest the suspect behind the incident.

The officials also appealed to the public that if they have any information related to the case or anything related to the suspect to come forward and help them. They also provided their contact information as Police Control: (784) 457-1211, Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810.

Additionally, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force have also expressed their deepest condolences to the friends and family members of the deceased and urged them to stay strong during this difficult time and with that they also assured them, they will find the culprit as soon as possible.