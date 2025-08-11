Bahamas: Mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured, murder toll hits 55 in 2025

Police confirmed the incident, noting that it marked murders 53 and 54 for the year 2025.

Bahamas: A tragic mass shooting on Roberta drive near Robinson Road and Market Street area of Nassau, Bahamas, has left two dead and five others in tragic condition. The incident took place over the weekend, leaving the community in shock and despair.

Police confirmed the incident and said that it marked murder 53 and 54 for the year 2025. They said that while they don’t know the exact circumstances which led to this incident, but they are conducting thorough investigations to determine the same.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Prime Minister, on Sunday, released a statement on the shooting incident and confirmed that two young men aged 18 and 20 lost their lives while five others remain in hospital.

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC has condemned the fatal incident and has urged the public to assist police and refuse protection to the ones responsible.

He said that while the police officials are making a progress in driving down overall crime and choking off the supply of illegal firearms, there are still those who are determined to terrorize the streets. The Prime Minister urged the citizens that such people must be put behind bars and locals should encourage them to surrender to the police.

Meanwhile, FNM Leader Michael C. Pintard also said that citizens must be able to manage their anger between when it comes to conflicts and that he oesn’t believe those in power will make a difference with respect to crime.

His comments come on the heels of a mass shooting yesterday on Robinson Road and Market Street where two young men were killed, and five others were injured.

In a separate incident, a man was also killed just after 10 pm on Nassau Street, marking the 55th murder which took place in the Bahamas.

The multiple shooting incident has sent shockwaves across the community with locals taking to Facebook and calling out the government to take corrective measures. “This place slowly turning into Haiti,” said a user named Bob while another said, “I pray every day for god to let me get the heck out of Nassau.”