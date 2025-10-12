2025-10-12 13:12:50
Girlfriend arrested after fatal stabbing of boyfriend in domestic dispute in St Vincent

A domestic dispute in St Vincent turned deadly when 24-year-old Brittany Audain fatally stabbed her boyfriend, Denroy Black, during an argument at their home.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: A heated domestic dispute turned deadly on Tuesday, after 24-year-old girlfriend, Brittany Audain fatally stabbed her 31-year-old boyfriend, Denroy Black during an argument at their  home.

According to Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), the tragic incident took place on October 7, around 12:50 a.m.  as the two were reportedly arguing as usual in their shared home kitchen.

Although this time was different as the argument quickly escalated to violence as the 24-year-old waitress, girlfriend took a knife and stabbed Black in the neck.

The police were quickly contacted to the scene and following their arrival Black, a father of one, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but tragically the 31-year-old succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital, prompting a police investigation into the tragic incident.

 Following Black’s death, his girlfriend, 24-year-old waitress of Barrouallie, Britney Audain, was arrested and charged with the offence of manslaughter while assisting the police to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

On Thursday October, 9 Audain reportedly appeared before Chief Magistrate, Colin John at the Serious Offences Court and was charged with manslaughter by causing the death of Denroy Black.

But the matter was adjourned to November 10, 2025, after court granted the 24-year-old waitress bail in the sum of $30,000.00 ECC with one surety.

Audain’s bail conditions include a mandatory Wednesday report to the Barrouallie Police Station every Wednesday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Furthermore , the 24-year-old was also required to surrender all travel documents, and refrain from leaving the state. As the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) continue with investigations into the fatal stabbing incident.

According to Black’s sister, Denise Black, who was informed of the incident when a family member called her  to tell her there had been an altercation that escalated into violence. Reportedly, described the relationship between her brother and the suspect as toxic as the two who had been together for about 6 months were reportedly always arguing.

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

