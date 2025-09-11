St. Vincent and the Grenadines records 26th homicide of 2025 as woman found stabbed to death

Police say a 43-year-old woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds behind her home on September 9.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Homicide count rises to 26 as the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force reported the death of 43-year-old Sharon Elizabeth Ashton who was found dead in the backyard of her home in Long Wall around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police reports the 43-year-old body was discovered by an alleged neighbor lying motionless with multiple stab wounds on September 9 at the back of her residence when the police were alerted and swiftly went to the scene.

After police arrived at the scene to find Sharon unresponsive, the District Medical Officer (DMO) were contacted and upon their arrival on the scene. Sharon was pronounced dead. With the permission of the magistrate, the body was then removed from the scene and taken for a post mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigation into Sharon’s homicide is currently ongoing as the police urge any citizen with relevant information that can aid in the investigation to come forward or contact Police Control: (784) 457-1211 or the Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-181.

In a post statement on Facebook the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force have extended their deepest condolences to the friends and family of the deceased, Sharon as they go through this difficult time.

Citizens of St. Vincent and Grenadines have taken to Facebook to express their distraught at the news and condolences to the family of Sharon.

With one user writing, “My deepest condolences to the family, friends and all who knew this dear lady. Such a heartbreak to see your life taken this way. Rest in peace.”

While another user said, “Violence against women is/has become an every day scenario. My sincerest condolences to her family, friends and all who mourn.”

This marks the country’s 26th homicide of the year 2025, many citizens have expressed their unrest over the death of Sharon with many demanding justice for her death as they cite the violence against women that has been taking place.