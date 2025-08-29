Dominica appoints Loreen Bannis-Roberts as new High Commissioner to UK

PM Skerrit highlighted Lauren's achievements, emphasizing that from 2016 to 2022, she served as Dominica's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit extended his immense congratulations to Loreen Bannis-Roberts who has recently been appointed as Dominica's new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. Speaking at a press conference, on Thursday August 28, Skerrit highlighted the "wealth of experience and distinguished service" that Roberts brings to her new diplomatic role.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted several of Lauren's achievements while noting that from 2016 to 2022 she served as Dominica's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. He added that during her tenure, she represented Dominica's interests at the highest levels of international diplomacy.

In that capacity, she was a strong advocate for sustainable development, disaster resilience and unique challenges of small island developing states, according to the Dominican leader.

Her ministerial portfolios in community development, culture, gender affairs, information tourism, industry and private sector relations further demonstrated her depth of experience in public service and nation building, said the PM.

“Her leadership and diplomatic skills will be critical in strengthening Dominica's long-standing relationship with the United Kingdom, advancing all foreign policy priorities and addressing outstanding issues of importance to both our countries and on behalf of the Government and people of Dominica,” quoted PM Skerrit.

Noting her impressive background, he expressed confidence that Loreen Bannis-Roberts will effectively represent Dominica in London.

He further extended warm congratulations to Mrs Bannis-Roberts on her new appointment and wished her every success as she assumes the important responsibility in the interest of time. Notably, Mrs Bannis is expected to travel to the United Kingdom in a few days to present her credentials to his majesty the King of the UK.