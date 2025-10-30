Shocking: Man assaults sister-in-law before killing her and her two-year-old son 

Venezuela: A Venezuelan man has been accused of sexually assaulting his sister-in-law before killing her and her baby and then returning to perform necrophilia on their bodies. The gruesome crime took place on October 27 in Mamera 4, sector Brisas de Arismendi, parish Antímano, municipality Libertador de Caracas.

Notably, Necrophily, or necrophilia, is the term for sexual attraction to or sexual intercourse with the dead.

The double murder occurred in Mamera 4, sector Brisas de Arismendi, parish Antímano, municipality Libertador, Caracas. The victims were Leidymar de los Angeles Rocas Navas (19) and her son Angel David Molina Navas, 2 years old. The Venezuelan authorities confirmed that the accused has been identified as 26-year-old Jonaiker Jose Diaz Caraballo who lived with the victim's sister.

Commissioner Douglas Rico, National Director of the Investigations, Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Studies Corps (Cicpc) confirmed the incident through his official Instagram account.

Rico reported that Jonaiker José contacted his sister-in-law Leidymar to help him with the cleaning of his house in exchange for financial compensation. By that time the couple and the man's children were in the Valleys del Tuy, Miranda state.

Once in the house and, in a negligence of Leidymar, he forced her to have an intimate encounter, but she refused. This reaction enraged Jonaiker, who, taking advantage of his physical strength, subjected her and tied her limbs to the bed with a cable to then abuse her.

The woman's son, terrified by the violent episode, began to cry. "The man took him to the bathroom and caused his death with a white gun," the director of CICPC posted.

He then came back to the bedroom and stabbed the woman at least 50 times. The authorities further reported that the suspect was not done even after killing both of them as after some time he went back into the residence and performed sexual acts on the bodies. Police also reported that both the victims were attacked with a white coloured gun.

After carrying out these gruesome acts, he wrapped both bodies in black coloured bags and threw them in a wooded area behind the residence before fleeing to his parents’ home.

The incident has shocked the community with locals calling him a ‘monster’ born in socialism.