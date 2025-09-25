Belize: Taxi driver arrested on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor

Belizean police have arrested 30-year-old taxi driver on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, a crime punishable by up to life imprisonment.

Belize: The police authorities arrested a man on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. The suspect has been named as Ashton Gill, a 30-year-old taxi driver from St Thomas Street. The punishment for having unlawful intercourse with a minor in Belize is punishable by 12 years to life imprisonment.

Following the lodging of a report at the Crimes Investigations Branch (CIB), Precinct Three, a large-scale investigation was launched into the case to determine the circumstances and find the suspect involved.

Details of the incident

According to the police, the minor was accompanied by her mother who came to file a complaint with CIB on September 15, 2025. They gave a detailed account of what transpired between the child and the taxi driver during their two encounters on September 8 and September 10.

The minor accused Gill of having sexual relations with her on the two occasions without her consent. Police took her statement and she was medically examined to confirm the allegations made by the victim.

Gill is currently in police remand and is scheduled to soon appear before the court. The investigation is still ongoing to find more evidence against the taxi driver and to prove the claims of the minor and her mother. Investigators have so far not released additional details about the identity of the victim or the case.

Netizens are frustrated as there has been an increase in sexual crimes against minors recently. They are demanding for more severe action against those that perpetrate such crimes which also includes putting in place better security measures.