2025-10-30 17:07:50
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Trinidad's Former Police Commissioner Dwayne Gibbs dies during triathlon event in Australia

Dwayne Gibbs, competing in the 70-74 age category, suffered a medical emergency before completing the race and was rushed to the hospital.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: Dwayne Gibbs, the former Commissioner of Police in Trinidad and Tobago, has passed away on October 29, after he suffered a medical emergency during a triathlon event in Australia. Gibbs, a Canadian national in his 70s, experienced a cardiac arrest during the swim leg of the Age Group Standard Aquabike Championships in Wollongong on October 16.

According to police reports, he participated in a category of 70–74, but before he could finish the race he suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital.

The incident took place when the life saving personnel assisted him from the water near the Little Lighthouse at Wollongong Harbour. To retrieve his pulse CPR was performed on him but still his condition was not stable and after they transported him to the Wollongong Hospital in serious condition.

Further reports claimed that upon reaching the hospital the medical staff there checked him and started treating him but despite the continuous efforts and medical assistance, he lost his life due to his condition on October 29.

Reportedly Dwayne Gibbs, who was the former superintendent with the Edmonton Police Service in Canada, has also served the people of Trinidad and Tobago as the police commissioner from 2010 to 2012. He has also worked alongside the Deputy Commissioner Jack Ewatski, also of Canada.

The people who worked with him are saddened with the passing of him as they are expressing their sorrow. One of his former colleagues, Jack Ewatski who worked with him in Canada, stated that “Gibbs was known for his commitment to fitness, professionalism, and integrity.”

He also said that “it is very difficult for us to believe this news that we lost our friend and colleague with whom we spent so many years.”

The community of Trinidad and Tobago also took Facebook to express their feelings to their former commissioner as one of the user named Janeann Wickham commented “Condolences to one of the best Commissioners we had, he has done much good work for our country, hope he goes to heaven.”

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Antigua & Barbuda: Gov imposes 30-day ban on social events

2025-10-30 16:12:03

Dominica: 105 officers deployed, sniffer dogs, drones being used to find Kernisha Etienne
Uncategorised

Dominica: 105 officers deployed, sniffer dogs, drones being used to find...

2025-10-30 16:12:03

Jamaica: Two men killed in just 3 hours, investigations underway
Uncategorised

Jamaica: Two men killed in just 3 hours, investigations underway

2025-10-30 16:12:03

Tropical Storm Grace
Uncategorised

Tropical Storm Grace forms in Atlantic, Caribbean issue warnings

2025-10-30 16:12:03

Jamaica: 55-year-old found dead at her residence in St Ann
Uncategorised

Jamaica: 55-year-old found dead at her residence in St Ann

2025-10-30 16:12:03

Sunrise Airways launches same-day service between St. Kitts and Saint Lucia (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Sunrise Airways launches same-day service between St. Kitts and Saint Luc...

2025-10-30 16:12:03

Antigua and Barbuda

State-of-the-art Five Islands Primary School all set to be constructed in...

2025-10-30 16:12:03

Bahamas

Bahamas makes history as first ever SpaceX Falcon 9 Booster lands in Exum...

2025-10-30 16:12:03