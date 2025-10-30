Trinidad's Former Police Commissioner Dwayne Gibbs dies during triathlon event in Australia

Dwayne Gibbs, competing in the 70-74 age category, suffered a medical emergency before completing the race and was rushed to the hospital.

Trinidad and Tobago: Dwayne Gibbs, the former Commissioner of Police in Trinidad and Tobago, has passed away on October 29, after he suffered a medical emergency during a triathlon event in Australia. Gibbs, a Canadian national in his 70s, experienced a cardiac arrest during the swim leg of the Age Group Standard Aquabike Championships in Wollongong on October 16.

The incident took place when the life saving personnel assisted him from the water near the Little Lighthouse at Wollongong Harbour. To retrieve his pulse CPR was performed on him but still his condition was not stable and after they transported him to the Wollongong Hospital in serious condition.

Further reports claimed that upon reaching the hospital the medical staff there checked him and started treating him but despite the continuous efforts and medical assistance, he lost his life due to his condition on October 29.

Reportedly Dwayne Gibbs, who was the former superintendent with the Edmonton Police Service in Canada, has also served the people of Trinidad and Tobago as the police commissioner from 2010 to 2012. He has also worked alongside the Deputy Commissioner Jack Ewatski, also of Canada.

The people who worked with him are saddened with the passing of him as they are expressing their sorrow. One of his former colleagues, Jack Ewatski who worked with him in Canada, stated that “Gibbs was known for his commitment to fitness, professionalism, and integrity.”

He also said that “it is very difficult for us to believe this news that we lost our friend and colleague with whom we spent so many years.”

The community of Trinidad and Tobago also took Facebook to express their feelings to their former commissioner as one of the user named Janeann Wickham commented “Condolences to one of the best Commissioners we had, he has done much good work for our country, hope he goes to heaven.”