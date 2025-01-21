Wednesday, 22nd January 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

State-of-the-art Five Islands Primary School all set to be constructed in Antigua and Barbuda

The planned expansion of the UWI Five Islands Campus has necessitated the relocation of the Five Islands Primary School in Antigua

Tuesday, 21st January 2025

Antigua and Barbuda: The government of Antigua and Barbuda on Monday marked a significant milestone with the groundbreaking of its state-of-the-art Five Islands Primary School. This significant education project is being funded by the Saudi Fund for Development with support from the government. 

It was reported that the current Five Islands Primary School which is located near the UWI Five Islands Campus is being relocated and modernised to accommodate the expansion of the university. The project is anticipated to take around 12 to 14 months for completion. 

The groundbreaking ceremony held on Monday had in attendance Minister of Education Daryll Matthew, Leader of Government Business in the Senate Shenella Govia, Senator Michael Joseph, Member of Parliament for St John’s Rural West Richard Lewis, Director of Education Clare Browne and officials from the Ministry of Finance and Education.  

During the ceremony, Education Minister Matthew indicated that the Five Islands Primary School will be a state-of-the-art and modern education school comprising of classes from Kindergarten to Grade 6. The school will be located on approximately ten (10) acres of land in the Five Islands Village with nineteen (19) classrooms, soft spaces for kindergarten and preschool, an emergency/sick bay station, counselling spaces, a library, an IT Laboratory, a modern catering kitchen, age designated bathroom facilities, faculty lounges and an upper balcony.  

The school is designed to comfortably accommodate 600 students. In addition, the school is engineered to be climate resilient. Noteworthy features include enhanced structural integrity, water storage capacity (exceeding 40 thousand gallons), and the integration of renewable energy systems, emphasised Minister Matthew.  

He outlined that this new facility will not only enhance the quality of education in Antigua and Barbuda but will also provide a modern and climate resilient environment which meets the needs of the growing population.  

Furthermore, the Minister expressed his gratitude to the Saudi Fund for Development for its continued support in enhancing the nation’s education infrastructure. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Grenada budget about continuing progress, says Keith Mitchell

Tuesday, 21st January 2025

Uncategorised

'25 Most Remarkable Teens' to be honoured by St Kitts Assembly

Tuesday, 21st January 2025

CGI designs of the Royal Plaza currently being build beside the Royal St Kitts Hotel.
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis ’trailblazer’ dies aged 77

Tuesday, 21st January 2025

Mark Brantley.
Uncategorised

Brantley calls on financial service sector to comment on proposed bill

Tuesday, 21st January 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: Human bones bound from Bayford's Mountain (Image only for reference purposes, does not represent reality)
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis: Human bones found from Bayford's Mountain

Tuesday, 21st January 2025

St Kitts and Nevis, Barbados reporting high number of COVID deaths, infections: PAHO
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis, Barbados reporting high number of COVID deaths, infec...

Tuesday, 21st January 2025

Cunard Cruise Line Expands Iconic Queens Cruise Calls to Barbados Credits: TUI Brighton/ Facebook
Uncategorised

Cunard Cruise to increase iconic Queens cruise calls for Barbados

Tuesday, 21st January 2025

Lodge Antigua unveils exceptional offer, come and enjoy luxury stay, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

Lodge Antigua unveils exceptional offer, come and enjoy luxury stay

Tuesday, 21st January 2025