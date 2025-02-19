Bahamas makes history as first ever SpaceX Falcon 9 Booster lands in Exuma

The Falcon 9 booster successfully landed on a drone ship in the Exuma at 6:31 pm Eastern time, marking a major milestone for spaceflight in the Caribbean.

The Bahamas made history on Tuesday as it hosted the first international landing of Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster in Exuma. This groundbreaking moment placed the island nation at the center of innovation and exploration, marking a milestone in the international space advancements.

The Falcon 9 booster landed successfully on a drone ship stationed in the Exuma at 6:31 pm Eastern time. This also marks a major milestone for spaceflight in the Caribbean region which brings rocket recovery closer to the shores than ever before.

The SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and about eight minutes after liftoff, Falcon 9’s first stage landed on SpaceX’s autonomous droneship, which will ensure environmental safety and protection.

This drone ship stationed off the coast of The Exumas in the Atlantic Ocean. Bahamian, Aisha Bowe, a former NASA scientist and STEMBoard Founder & CEO, worked with SpaceX to help establish space protocols in The Bahamas, advancing the nation’s travel space innovation.

Falcon 9 lifts off from pad 40 in Florida, delivering 23 @Starlink satellites to the constellation ahead of completing our first droneship landing off the coast of The Bahamas pic.twitter.com/teNOH5BZpY — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 19, 2025

According to the information, 19 more landings are expected to take place in the Bahamas throughout this year.

Prime Minister Philip Davis and other officials gathered to watch from the shoreline at Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina as the Falcon 9 booster landed in the Exuma.

During his address, Davis noted that the Bahamas has become the first international destination in the world to host a SpaceX rocket landing. "This is not a one-time event — this is the beginning of a new chapter. Over the coming months, The Bahamas will host at least 20 scheduled rocket landings," he said.

Falcon 9 lands off the coast of The Bahamas for the first time! Welcome to space @VisitTheBahamas! pic.twitter.com/eidTYL5PYv — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 18, 2025

Prime Minister Davis added, “A rocket will land in the Bahamas, not by chance, not by coincidence, but because we are a nation that is ready to step into a new era of progress, ready to seize opportunities once thought beyond our reach, ready to push beyond what is expected of us.”

He further added that this agreement with SpaceX will position the Bahamas as a leader in space tourism, giving people from around the world a reason to visit the island, not just for the beaches but for a front row seat to space history. This agreement will generate economic activities and opportunities by attracting space enthusiasts, creating jobs in technology, the tourism sectors, and sparking new investments, added the Bahamian PM.

With strict safety and environmental protection protocols in place, the arrival of SpaceX booster landings in The Bahamas is an exciting step forward, offering economic opportunities, technological advancements, and a chance for the country to be part of the global space industry.