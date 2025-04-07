Tuesday, 8th April 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Caribbean Week in New York 2025 set to return with vibrant showcase of tourism, innovation

This premier Caribbean tourism event in North America offers an unmatched platform to engage with key stakeholders and highlight brand commitment to Caribbean tourism.

Monday, 7th April 2025

The Caribbean Tourism Organisation is all set to host a high anticipated event ‘Caribbean Week in New York 2025’, bringing the vibrancy of the Caribbean to the heart of New York City. The event will take place from June 1 to 6, 2025 at The Westin New York at Times Square. 

According to the information, this is the premier Caribbean tourism event of North America and will offer an unparalleled platform to engage with major stakeholders and showcase brand commitment to Caribbean tourism. The aim of the event is also to gain high-visibility exposure during Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Being held under the theme ‘Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism’, the Caribbean Week in New York will be featuring dynamic discussions, cultural celebrations as well as industry networking including the Caribbean Media Marketplace, leadership forums, Caribbean Media Awards, artificial intelligence panels as well as CTO’s high-level business meetings.  

Additional activities for this week-long event includes the CTO Foundation’s Jean Holder Scholarship initiative and the Caribbean Next-Gen Showcase. The week will also include a session on the orange economy and the Leadership Dinner and Awards for the Caribbean Women.  

While talking about the development, Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s Secretary-General and CEO said that there is no better time than now for the Caribbean to come together, strategize and make sustainable pathways for the future of the tourism industry.  

Prosper added that the Caribbean Week in New York is set to provide a valuable opportunity for everyone to showcase the resilience, strength and unique offerings of the region while fostering deeper connections with the diaspora and major industry partners. 

Complete Schedule of Events for Caribbean Week in New York 2025 

Sunday, June 1 (Spiritual Renewal) 

10 am-12 pm – Sunday Service (Manhattan) 

12 pm-2 pm – Sunday Brunch (To be decided) 

12 pm-5pm – Registration 

Monday, June 2 (Official Opening and Business) 

7 30 am-9 am – Caribbean Week official opening conch blowing with Chairman + NYC Mayor  

9 am-10 am – Around the Caribbean in 60 mins 

10 am-10 30 am- Coffee Break 

10 30 am-11 30 am – AI Masterclass 

10 am-12 30 pm – Board of Directors Meeting 

12 30 am- 2 pm – Tourism Leadership Luncheon 

2 pm-5 pm – Council of Ministers Meeting, Hospitality Masterclass 

7 pm – Caribbean Women’s Leadership Dinner and Awards 

Tuesday, June 3 (Future of Caribbean Tourism) 

7 30 am-9 am – Delegate Networking Breakfast 

9 am-10 am – CTO Reimagine Plan Launch 

10 am-10 30 am- Coffee Break 

10 30 am-12 30 pm- Launch of Hospitality Assured 

12 30 pm-2 pm – Jean Holder Memorial Scholarship Luncheon 

2 pm-5 pm – Caribbean Next-Gen Showcase  

3 pm-3 30 pm – Coffee Break 

Wednesday, June 4  

8 am-9 30 am – Caribbean Media Awards Breakfast 

9 30 am-12 30 pm – Media Marketplace 

10 30 am-11 am – Coffee Break 

12 30 pm-2 pm – CTO Coffee Table Book Launch Luncheon 

2 pm-5 pm – CTO Allied Presentation 

3 pm-3 30 pm – Coffee Break 

Thursday, June 5  

7 30 am-9 am – Delegate Networking Breakfast Meet The US Marketing Teams 

9 am-12 pm – Caribbean Tourism Exchange Topics: Aviation, Cruise, The Orange Economy 

4 pm-8 pm – Consumer Activation 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

US Senate votes to restrain Donald Trump on Iran

Monday, 7th April 2025

Uncategorised

US approves missile sales to South korea

Monday, 7th April 2025

President Irfan Ali during his visit.
Uncategorised

Guyana Flooding: President Ali interacts with locals, shows support

Monday, 7th April 2025

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

Dominica government initiates construction of Mahaut Primary School

Monday, 7th April 2025

Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis confirms 3 new coronavirus cases

Monday, 7th April 2025

Lives of people will get even harder under PNM, Kamla Persad on inflation
Uncategorised

Lives of people will get even harder under PNM, Kamla Persad on inflation

Monday, 7th April 2025

Bahamas

Lack of rescue vehicles forces Silver Airways to cancel all flights to So...

Monday, 7th April 2025

Dominica

Dominica: Douglas Airport runway expansion project wraps up successfully

Monday, 7th April 2025