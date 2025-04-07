Caribbean Week in New York 2025 set to return with vibrant showcase of tourism, innovation

This premier Caribbean tourism event in North America offers an unmatched platform to engage with key stakeholders and highlight brand commitment to Caribbean tourism.

The Caribbean Tourism Organisation is all set to host a high anticipated event ‘Caribbean Week in New York 2025’, bringing the vibrancy of the Caribbean to the heart of New York City. The event will take place from June 1 to 6, 2025 at The Westin New York at Times Square.

According to the information, this is the premier Caribbean tourism event of North America and will offer an unparalleled platform to engage with major stakeholders and showcase brand commitment to Caribbean tourism. The aim of the event is also to gain high-visibility exposure during Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Being held under the theme ‘Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism’, the Caribbean Week in New York will be featuring dynamic discussions, cultural celebrations as well as industry networking including the Caribbean Media Marketplace, leadership forums, Caribbean Media Awards, artificial intelligence panels as well as CTO’s high-level business meetings.

Additional activities for this week-long event includes the CTO Foundation’s Jean Holder Scholarship initiative and the Caribbean Next-Gen Showcase. The week will also include a session on the orange economy and the Leadership Dinner and Awards for the Caribbean Women.

While talking about the development, Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s Secretary-General and CEO said that there is no better time than now for the Caribbean to come together, strategize and make sustainable pathways for the future of the tourism industry.

Prosper added that the Caribbean Week in New York is set to provide a valuable opportunity for everyone to showcase the resilience, strength and unique offerings of the region while fostering deeper connections with the diaspora and major industry partners.

Complete Schedule of Events for Caribbean Week in New York 2025

Sunday, June 1 (Spiritual Renewal)

10 am-12 pm – Sunday Service (Manhattan)

12 pm-2 pm – Sunday Brunch (To be decided)

12 pm-5pm – Registration

Monday, June 2 (Official Opening and Business)

7 30 am-9 am – Caribbean Week official opening conch blowing with Chairman + NYC Mayor

9 am-10 am – Around the Caribbean in 60 mins

10 am-10 30 am- Coffee Break

10 30 am-11 30 am – AI Masterclass

10 am-12 30 pm – Board of Directors Meeting

12 30 am- 2 pm – Tourism Leadership Luncheon

2 pm-5 pm – Council of Ministers Meeting, Hospitality Masterclass

7 pm – Caribbean Women’s Leadership Dinner and Awards

Tuesday, June 3 (Future of Caribbean Tourism)

7 30 am-9 am – Delegate Networking Breakfast

9 am-10 am – CTO Reimagine Plan Launch

10 am-10 30 am- Coffee Break

10 30 am-12 30 pm- Launch of Hospitality Assured

12 30 pm-2 pm – Jean Holder Memorial Scholarship Luncheon

2 pm-5 pm – Caribbean Next-Gen Showcase

3 pm-3 30 pm – Coffee Break

Wednesday, June 4

8 am-9 30 am – Caribbean Media Awards Breakfast

9 30 am-12 30 pm – Media Marketplace

10 30 am-11 am – Coffee Break

12 30 pm-2 pm – CTO Coffee Table Book Launch Luncheon

2 pm-5 pm – CTO Allied Presentation

3 pm-3 30 pm – Coffee Break

Thursday, June 5

7 30 am-9 am – Delegate Networking Breakfast Meet The US Marketing Teams

9 am-12 pm – Caribbean Tourism Exchange Topics: Aviation, Cruise, The Orange Economy

4 pm-8 pm – Consumer Activation