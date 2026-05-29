Antigua and Barbuda break ground on US$200M Long Bay Zen Resort to boost luxury tourism

The government shared the Long Bay Zen Resort will add 113 luxury rooms and boost tourism growth as part of Antigua and Barbuda’s Vision 2030 plan.

Antigua and Barbuda: The government of Antigua and Barbuda, on Thursday, broke ground on the highly anticipated US$200 million Long Bay Zen Resort. This million dollar project is expected to further increase the luxury room stock, deliver new employment opportunities, support sustained economic growth and diversify the tourism product.

The groundbreaking took place on Antigua’s eastern coastline as part of the island’s Vision 2030 tourism and national development agenda.

The development which is referred to as ‘luxury’ by the government officials is valued at around US$200 million and is expected to redefine wellness and experiential tourism within the twin-island destination while also contributing towards sustainable economic growth, employment creation as well as tourism diversification.

While delivering remarks at the ceremony, Minister of Tourism Charles Fernandez described the latest project as a transformative investment which is aligned with the evolving tourism vision of Antigua and Barbuda. Minister Fernandez said that the project represents a new direction for tourism in the island nation and added that Long Bay Zen Resort embodies the evolving demands of the modern traveller.

According to the tourism minister, the development arrives at a significant time for the nation’s tourism sector as the country continues to expand its global airlift capacity as well as tourism infrastructure.

Fernandez explained that as the airport expansion continues and as they aggressively pursue increased airlift and new global routes into Antigua and Barbuda, the demand for quality room stock continues to grow. He emphasised that developments such as this positions the country strongly for the future.

Notably, the development will feature 113 luxury accommodations which will be designed around the concept of ‘quiet luxury’. It will emphasise understated wellness, elegance and deep integration with the surrounding natural environment.

Developer Sophie Zhang also addressed the ceremony and noted that with rising numbers and record air connectivity, demand for the very best Antigua has to offer has never been stronger which is why the government is responding with 113 luxury keys, being built in the spirit of quiet luxury.

Zhang said that Long Bay Zen Resort will also incorporate extensive sustainability as well as smart technology features including renewable energy integration, low-carbon operational systems, intelligent guest services and automated transportation solutions.