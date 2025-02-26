Antigua and Barbuda set new tourism record with 34,313 air arrivals in January 2025

Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez called the increase a sign of growing confidence in travel as restrictions ease and destinations reopen.

Antigua and Barbuda has achieved another milestone by recording highest air arrivals on record in January 2025, with 34,313 travellers landing in the destination. This marked an increase of 11.8 percent as compared to previous year.

While sharing the development, Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez described this increase as a sign of growing confidence in travel as restrictions ease and more destinations reopen. He said that this surge is a positive indicator for the tourism recovery of the country after the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The Minister said that this increase in visitors to the twin island nation is driven by several factors such as the easing of travel restrictions, expanded flight availability as well as competitive pricing. He noted that several airlines have responded by increasing routes to meet this demand.

Meanwhile, tourism operators and local businesses are also optimistic about the economic benefits, anticipating an increase in spending and foot traffic which will positively affect sectors including retail and hospitality.

Additionally, the Tourism Minister shared that the country welcomed a record 1.2 million visitors in 2024, surpassing the pre pandemic levels and setting a new record for the tourism industry of the country.

He attributed this success to strategic marketing efforts, robust collaborations and the dedication of tourism stakeholders. Fernandez further highlighted the major achievements of 2024 which included 17 percent increase in air arrivals, marking 50,000 more passengers as compared to 2023. There was also a strong growth in cruise tourism with 428 cruise ship arriving to the island, up for 372 the last year.

Hotel sector also expanded in Antigua and Barbuda as several new properties including the Marriott at Yepton and One&Only Half Moon Bay increased their accommodation capacity.

Tourism officials are now aiming to build on this success by expanding the airlift capacity, diversifying visitor experiences as well as addressing infrastructure challenges to support rising demand.

The tourism minister said that his team is ready to engage more tourism stakeholders with an aim to bring more visitors to the destination this year.