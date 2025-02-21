LIAT 2020 launches scheduled flights to Barbuda, beginning April 7

The airline is enhancing domestic connectivity with a new service, celebrating with a flash sale offering one-way tickets between Antigua and Barbuda for just US$99.

Antigua and Barbuda: LIAT 2020 is pleased to announce the commencement of scheduled flights to Barbuda, effective from April 7, 2025. This service will provide additional flight options, ensuring greater accessibility, convenience and reliability for travellers between Antigua and Barbuda.

The air carrier is expecting that with this new service they are fulfilling their commitment to enhance domestic connectivity. To celebrate the beginning of this new service, the airline has also introduced flash sale during which passengers can travel between Antigua and Barbuda for just US$99 one way today (February 21, 2025).

While recognising the significance of seamless transportation within the twin-island nation, LIAT20 said that they are dedicated to facilitating efficient and dependable air travel. The introduction of these flights will not only improve mobility for residents and visitors but also support economic activities, tourism, and essential services between the islands.

According to the information, the service will operate on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, departing Antigua at 7 am. Meanwhile, the return flight from Barbuda will depart at 16:35 on three days a week.

The airline further invited the passengers to book their flights now via their official website or through an airport ticket office or CX Centre on +12687135428. “LIAT 2020 Ltd remains committed to serving the people of Antigua and Barbuda with a safe, reliable and competitive flight services,” emphasised the air carrier.

Notably, the revived airline Ltd 2020 is based in Antigua and Barbuda and since its revival last year, it has been making a solid return to the skies of the Caribbean, expanding its services to major tourist hotspots across the region.

The airline has already kicked off its services to more than 10 destinations in the region including St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Dominica, Barbados, Jamaica, Tortola, Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, St Vincent, Antigua and Barbuda and more. The airline has also planned to expand its services across the region and also to international destinations this year.