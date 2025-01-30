Fuel prices drop in Jamaica: Gas down by $2.62, diesel and kerosene by $3.06

While announcing these new prices, the petroleum refinery said that the retailers will be adding their mark-ups to the announced prices from today only.

Jamaica: In a significant relief for the consumers in Jamaica, the state-owned petroleum refinery Petrojam has announced reduction in prices of fuel products. From today (January 30, 2025) onwards, motorists will be paying less for gas, diesel, kerosene and cooking gas.

According to the information, Petrojam announced this decrease in fuel prices, effective immediately. The price of gasoline has moved down by $2.62 while the price of diesel and kerosene has been dropped by $3.06. Cooking gas has also been reduced by $2.10/

It is reported that the price of E-10 87 gas has reduced by $2.62 with the new price of the product being $153.42 per litre. Meanwhile, the price of E-10 90 gasoline has decreased by $2.61 to be sold for $161.43 per litre.

The cost of automotive diesel oil has been reduced by $3.06 per litre with the new price now standing at $165.32. Also, the ultra-low sulphur diesel will be sold for $173.31 per litre after a decrease of $3.06 per litre and the price of kerosene has also decreased by $3.06 and is now set at $149.22.

In terms of cooking gas, propane prices have been adjusted downwards by $2.10, bringing the new price of the product to $72.54. Butane has also moved down by $2.10 and will now be sold for $81.37 per litre.

While announcing these new prices, the petroleum refinery said that the retailers will be adding their mark-ups to the announced prices from today only. The decrease in prices of the fuel products comes 15 days after the prices were increased due to the fluctuations in the international market.

Meanwhile, the locals are expressing their frustration claiming that this price decrease is for retailers only and not for the motorists as retailers never drop the prices. A local named Marcus Daily noted, “My regular gas station price is like age! It goes up but never comes down,” while another said, “Imagine if we were to actually pay the posted price, what a difference it would make.”