Decomposed body of woman found in St Catherine, Jamaica; Police launch probe

Medical personnel estimated the deceased was about five feet six inches tall after officers discovered the body in an advanced state of decomposition at the scene.

Jamaica: A decomposing body of a woman was found in Hartlands district in St Catherine on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, some passers-by alerted the police at approximately 11:00 am after they found a body in the bushes in a section of the community.

The police arrived at the crime scene and found that the body was lying face up in a state of advanced decomposition. The medical personnel examined the body and estimated the height of the body to be five feet six inches.

The female victim was wearing black tights and a blouse without any footwear. Investigators checked the crime scene for signs of foul play and other evidence. The body was taken to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination to identify the woman and determine the cause of her death.

The Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Branch has started a probe into the case. Police are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman.

Locals have turned to social media seeking answers, as not much information has been made available by the authorities. One individual said, “What is wrong with you people in Jamaica I'm sick and tired of News Like this Like. When will this stop every single day somebody is murdered.”

Another netizen added, “I am glad I got out in time, probably would have been killed had I stayed. Let’s hope it isn’t due to foul play and my thoughts are with her family.”

Due to the recent spike in crime, several tourists have also voiced their fears for safety when traveling to the island. One of them said, “I went there a few times, the place is very pretty and amazing. But won’t be going back, the risk to myself and family is just too great.”