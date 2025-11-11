Trinidad: Stepfather arrested 1 month after brutal killing of four-year-old Jemimah

Jemimah Bonaparte and her mother were victims of physical abuse at the hands of the suspect, Tyrell Williams, who is the main suspect in the brutal killing of the four-year-old child

Trinidad and Tobago: Tyrell Williams, the stepfather wanted in connection with the brutal killing of four-year-old Jemimah Bonaparte of Sea Lots has been arrested a month after the child’s death, confirmed the Trinidad and Tobago Police Department.

Williams was held on Sunday by officers of the Region I Homicide Bureau of Investigations and is presently in custody under the observation of the Morvant Police Station team.

According to the information, the victim Jemimah, on Thursday, October 9, was rushed to the Mt Hope Hospital after William alleged that he found her in an unconscious state at their home. However, the child was pronounced dead around 6:07 pm on the same day.

The child’s body was then kept at the hospital awaiting an autopsy which later confirmed that the child died from traumatic cerebral injury caused by blunt force trauma.

Following the cause was revealed, an investigation was launched into the incident, with preliminary investigations disclosing that the relatives said that her mother had been in an abusive relationship with Williams and had previously been warned by him that either she or her child could be killed.

Williams, who had initially gone into hiding following the child’s death, was detained by the officials and is now being questioned by the Trinidad and Tobago investigators.

The incident has left the child’s mother in utter shock who claims that the four-year-old girl was beaten to death at her stepfather’s home. In an interview with local media person, Ian Alleyne, she recalled that on Thursday, October 9, everything seemed fine and noted that the child was happy and playing as usual.

I went to take a shower, and later, around seven, I was about to go out. Then Tyrell called me and said, “Something happened.” I asked, “What happened?” He said, “Your daughter…” I was confused he told me she was playing with marbles when he left the room, and when he came back, she wasn’t moving.

The mother said that Williams told her that he called the ambulance and they told him to keep doing CPR and he said that she was vomiting and spitting up. When the ambulance came, they tried to resuscitate her, but she was already gone.

“I couldn’t understand what happened. Later, he said she “swallowed her eyes,” which made no sense. He claimed he took something out of her mouth. I couldn’t process any of it,” said the mother pointing to the fact that Williams was making up a story.

She is now calling for justice for her child who was killed on the hands of her stepfather. The police are also claiming that the investigations into the incident are ongoing that the stepfather would soon face the court.