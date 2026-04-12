Mother arrested over killing of 7-year-old daughter in Guyana

Guyana: A 26-year old mother has been arrested in connection to the murder of her 7-year old daughter in Berbice. The murder took place on April 5 at Fyrish, Corentyne.

The accused, identified as Sarah Elizabeth Shivpersaud, killed her daughter Isabella Dabidyal on Sunday, April 5. An investigation was immediately launched by the Police, soon after they found the unresponsive body of the child.

The body was sent for post-mortem. The report suggested that Isabella died of manual strangulation. The Director of Public Prosecutions reviewed the evidence and advised to charge the mother for murder. She is also accused of trying to harm her 21-month old son.

After the incident, Shivpersaud was sent to the hospital. She has since been released and is in police custody at present. She is expected to soon appear in court, where the charge will be read to her.

Her son survived the attack and is now safe. He is being kept in the care of his grandmother, while Isabella was laid to rest at a funeral attended by her family, friends and the community.

Many are mourning the loss of the young child and seeking justice from the authorities. Surujdai Noushad said, “I am not sorry for her,a child should never died in the hands of their mother or father, let her face the consequences for her actions.”

Indira Bissoon Nauth stated, “Yes, she deserves to be charged. If she had problems, she could have talked to her mother, a friend or even her pastor, Pandit or some other elderly person in the community. There’s no excuse for strangling your young innocent daughter to death.”

Zammeloon B Heller shared, “This tragedy is so disturbing on so many levels that I can't comprehend a mother can do this act and blame it on mental health. We all struggle with things in our lives but don't resort to taking another life. God help her now, she will regret her actions, it didn't hit her yet.”