Massive turnout at Independence Square as parents register children for St Kitts and Nevis' ASPIRE Programme

St Kitts and Nevis: Hundreds of parents and guardians from across the length and breadth of St. Kitts and Nevis visited the Independence Square on November 29, dubbed locally as “ASPIRE Day”, to take advantage of the information and on-site assistance available to help them register their child/children for the government’s groundbreaking ASPIRE programme.

According to the information, all children between the ages of five to 18, including nationals and citizens by descent will be receiving a EC$1,000 contribution from the government. This contribution will then be divided into two parts: EC$500 to be held in a savings account at the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank while EC$500 will be invested in shares of local as well as government owned entities.

With this programme, the government aims to foster financial literacy while instilling positive saving habits and encourage early investment practices among the youth of St Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr Terrance Drew took time to visit the Independence Square to personally commend the parents/guardians for taking advantage of the initiative that will empower the next generation to generate wealth and become financially literate.

Taking to Facebook, PM Drew shared glimpses of the huge crowd and noted that, “I was happy to see so many parents and guardians come out yesterday for ASPIRE Day at Independence Square to register their children for the ASPIRE programme.”

Earlier on the day, he also met with the ASPIRE Youth Ambassadors, who are playing a significant role in helping the program to be a success.

Prime Minister Drew used the opportunity to thank them personally for supporting the pioneering ASPIRE programme that will equip children aged 5 to 18 with the financial tools and knowledge needed to secure a brighter future.

The ambassadors also played a crucial role in the successful hosting of Aspire Day in Independence Square.

PM Terrance Drew also expressed his gratitude to The Cable and St Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Limited for their tremendous collaboration on ASPIRE.