Friday, 29th November 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

PM Terrance Drew officially passes ASPIRE Bill 2024 in parliament, aims to boost financial literacy

ASPIRE is a financial education and savings programme for St Kitts and Nevis citizens aged 5 to 18 years.

Friday, 29th November 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: During a recent sitting of National Assembly, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has successfully passed the ASPIRE Bill 2024. This bill has paved the way for the full execution of the groundbreaking and transformative initiative titled ‘Achieving Success through Personal Investment, Resources and Education. 

ASPIRE is a financial education and savings programme for St Kitts and Nevis citizens aged 5 to 18 years. 

This major initiative is aimed at fostering financial literacy while instilling positive saving habits and encouraging early investment practices among the youth of St Kitts and Nevis. 

It is being said that the bill underscores the commitment of the government to empower the next generation and boost economic resilience in St Kitts and Nevis.

Not only this, but the ASPIRE Bill also provides for the establishment of the ASPIRE Fund as well as the creation of the ASPIRE Council that will be tasked with managing the programme for the youth’s benefit within the island nation. 

This unique programme is first of its kind in the region and it will equip the youth of the country with the knowledge, tools and opportunities to build a bright future for them in financial terms. 

According to the information, all children between the ages of 5 to 18 including national as well as citizens by descent will be receiving a EC$1,000 contribution from the government. 

This significant contribution will be further divided into two parts that is EC$500 will be held in savings account at the St Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank while EC$500 will be invested in shares of local and government owned entities. 

While passing the bill in the parliament, PM Drew noted that usually it is only individuals from privileged backgrounds who would be put in such a position where they can have a bank account and also invest in companies. He added that the ASPIRE programme will now all children to generate wealth and also become literate financially. 

The Prime Minister emphasised that for some the savings and investment components of this programme might be appealing but to him it is the financial education aspect which is the most important. 

He added that this will push forward a culture of financial wisdom that will remain with citizens as well as residents for life. 

Dr Drew outlined that this programme has the power to transform the next generation which is why he wants the youth to get that solid financial, entrepreneurial as well as investment education so that it become a part of them. 

Furthermore, the government is aiming to encourage the widest possible participation in the programme which is why they have dubbed November 29 as the ASPIRE Day in St Kitts. Officials will be stationed at the Independence Square from 2 pm to 5 pm to provide all the information and guide parents and children to sign up for this initiative. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Mark Brantley.
Uncategorised

Nevis geothermal site could make island ‘fossil fuel free’

Friday, 29th November 2024

From left, the 2017 Eastern Caribbean Youth Ambassadors: Gary Telesford, Reon King, Adero Daniel, Reiba-Marie Baltimore, US ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS Linda Taglialatela, Nakiya Toussaint, Kevie Frederick, Jahnika Francis, Nathan Francis.
Uncategorised

Caribbean youth ambassadors participate in leadership programme

Friday, 29th November 2024

Uncategorised

Fugitive Mehul Choksi fights extradition, pleads grave illness

Friday, 29th November 2024

Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago are about launch updated 100 polymer dollar notes. ( Image Credit iStock)
Uncategorised

Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago to roll out updated 100$ notes in Dec...

Friday, 29th November 2024

St Vincent: Relative slashes throat of 1-year-old over superstitious beliefs
Uncategorised

St Vincent: Relative slashes throat of 1-year-old over superstitious beli...

Friday, 29th November 2024

PM Drew at a school with other members of his administration (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

PM Drew clarifies baseless claims, says no involvement in US RICO lawsuit

Friday, 29th November 2024

Guyana

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines announces flights between Guyana-Amsterdam, begi...

Friday, 29th November 2024

Antigua and Barbuda

LIAT 2020 Expands Horizons, adds 3rd Embraer E145 aircraft and launches G...

Friday, 29th November 2024