Massive 4.9 magnitude earthquake shakes Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday

Trinidad and Tobago: A massive 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook Trinidad and Tobago on the afternoon of Tuesday, confirmed the University of West Indies’ Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC).

The. UWI-SRC social media posts reported that the earthquake was so massive that it was felt as far away as Grenada.

Several locals also took to Facebook to express their relief that everyone is safe and there were no injuries reports following the quake. “I knew I wasn't tripping. I was in prayer at the moment but I brushed it off because I was looking around and didn't see anything move only felt like a vibration under my feet,” wrote a user named Shinade ST Rose while another user said, “Just spoke to my sister in Trinidad and she told me my Brother in Law felt it in Barataria.”

Notably, this earthquake came just a week after a huge 3.9 magnitude earthquake was felt across the twin island nation on June 16. The frequent earthquakes are due to the location of Trinidad and Tobago which lies within a seismically active zone where the quake occurs periodically, said the centre.

Following the latest incident, the authorities reminded the locals to drop, cover and hold on during the time of such activity. They urged that the ones who are indoors, they must drop to the ground, take cover under a heavy desk or table and hold on to it until the ground stops shaking.

For the ones who are outdoors, the authorities said that they must move to an open area away from buildings, utility lines and anything that could potentially fall and after the shaking ends, they must check for damages or injuries and remain alert for aftershocks.