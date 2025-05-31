St Kitts and Nevis appoints Gurdip Dev Bath as Special Representative to India

St Kitts and Nevis: Gurdip Dev Bath has officially been appointed as the Special Representative of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of India. In a ceremonial event which took place on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, Bath presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu.

Bath, who is a well-established business with several ventures across Europe, India and Caribbean, has made a name for himself through consistent philanthropic efforts, particularly in the Caribbean region.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when international access to vaccines was severely constrained, Dev Bath personally facilitated the delivery the highly important vaccines to the Caribbean countries. Not only this, but he also bore the entire expense for these vaccine shipments and ensured timely access during a critical time for public health.

Dev Bath helped deliver COVID-19 vaccines to the Caribbean during the pandemic. Other than the vaccine support, Bath also organised and delivered several 40 feet of dry food containers to the region during the time of pandemic. Notably, he also delivered annual food containers to the region and over the years these efforts proved essential during the uncertain early stages of the pandemic, when supply chains were disrupted and food insecurity loomed large across these small island nations.

Serving in Honorary Role, Not for Salary

Reports say that Bath’s position as Special Representative is entirely honorary. This was confirmed by sources within the Government of St Kitts and Nevis that he receives no salary or remuneration for his services.

Authorities in the Caribbean are well informed of his global business operations which continue to be aligned with the values and interests if the region. His appointment as the Special Representative of St Kitts and Nevis signals the Federation’s intention to boost global and economic relations with India.

With his unique cultural background and philanthropic history, Bath is expected to bring both countries closer through meaningful cooperation as well as shared values.

Bath Shared Deep Roots with St Kitts and Nevis

Originally from India, Bath acquired citizenship of St Kitts and Nevis back in 2002 and since then, he has actively contributed to strengthening the country’s international diplomatic footprint. Sources revealed that Bath has played a quiet but consistent role in building relationships as well as facilitating global representation for St Kitts and Nevis.

With his cultural roots in India and deep connection in the Caribbean, Dev Bath is positioned uniquely to build robust ties between both nations and his appointment is expected to open new chances for foreign dialogue, cultural exchange and economic cooperation.