Grenada: Independence Extravaganza returns to celebrate 50th anniversary

Grenada: Independence Parish Committee Extravaganza is all set to return for 50th anniversary of Grenada in La Sagesse Playing Field on November 2, 2024. The event will kickoff at 10:00 am and will run through 10:00 pm, as part of St David’s 50th independence celebration.

The extravaganza is an exclusive event for showcasing the rural culture, vibrant environment and the spices of Grenada. The event is known for the ultimate showcase of the independence struggle faced by the communities to enhance awareness among the younger generation about the richness of their traditions.

The event will feature a series of activities, featuring the display of the small businesses and local crafts. It will also shed light on the artistic skills of the local people who are looking for space and platform to enhance their product offerings. The extravaganza will also bring the communities of Grenada together where they can interact, engage and talk with each other about several matters of concern and improve their bonds with diverse people.

The festival will be open to everyone in Grenada and for more information, people can contact at the details that are available on social media. Under the theme- “One People, One Journey, One Future,” the event will enhance community togetherness and unity among the people who will visit to showcase the cultural vibrancy of the country.

The citizens also encouraged to wear the colours of Grenada and the parade will also be hosted where the communities will be gathered on the streets to celebrate the Independence anniversary marking 50 years.

Festival Featuring

The event will feature 50 pots of food, showcasing the authentic spices and delicious cuisine of Grenada. It will shed light on the local farming products and fruits that are being grown in Grenada and the farmers will also get the opportunity to interact with the communities and sell their products in distinguished and wide market.

The expo booth will be the highlighting event of the festival where the entrepreneurial spirit of the citizens of Grenada will be uplifted. Small business from different corners of the country will be invited to install their stalls at the event and sell their products in a wider market. It will boost the earnings of the small business enterprises.

School Parade will feature the gathering the students from the primary and secondary schools of Grenada who will visit by wearing national colours. They will perform in the parade onthe streets of the country using Steelpan- an instrument of Caribbean and highlight the traditional music.

Live Band Entertainment will provide a platform to local entertainers to showcase their talents and skills and get the chance to enhance their income. Sporting Activities will foster the healthy environment and the significance of the sports among the young generation which will also enhance positivity across Grenada.

Solid Bar and Cultural Presentations will feature fashion shows pageants and exhibitions of the artistic pieces of the artistes of different communities of Grenada. Attractions will also be showcased in the event in the form of painting and other cultural displays.