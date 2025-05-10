India Pakistan Live Update: "Future Terror Attacks Will Be Treated as Acts of War" Says India
A high-level security alert has been sounded in Delhi amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. Anti-Terror measures have been taken and Para Troops were deployed across all the sensitive zones.

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian government has firmly declared that any future act of terror will be considered as an act of war against the nation and will be responded to accordingly, confirmed the sources.
This declaration comes after India and Pakistan have been attacking each other’s military facilities continuously since the past few days.
Updates
May 10, 2025 at 4:54 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: War continues - No official updates or action from India yet
As Pakistan violated ceasefire, military action has once again started between India and Pakistan. Now, border security is tightened, and blackout is restored in major cities of India.
Now, the official update from Indian government and the US government is still awaited.
May 10, 2025 at 4:39 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: Gujarat’s minister confirms drones spotted in Kutch district
The Minister of State for Gujarat, Harsh Sanghavi, has confirmed that drones have been spotted across the Kutch district of Gujarat, India, following the ceasefire with Pakistan. The CM confirmed that a blackout will be implemented across the state, while urging the citizens to not panic.
“Several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now. Please stay safe,Don’t panic.,” he said. The violations by the Pakistan’s side are expected to turn the situations more violent, however no official statement by the Indian authorities has yet been made over the alleged attacks.
May 10, 2025 at 4:28 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: Blasts Rock Srinagar, Air Defence Responds, CM Abdullah express Shock
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah shared a video on his official Twitter account showing air defence units in action in central Srinagar, following multiple explosions and drone sightings. In a follow-up tweet, he expressed shock, stating, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire?”
The sudden escalation, marked by Pakistan’s apparent ceasefire violation, has left India on high alert. The Air defence unit has been responding well to the attack, while India remains in shock as Pakistan violates the ceasefire again.
May 10, 2025 at 4:13 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: BSF Sub Inspector Md Imteyaz Killed in Cross-Border Firing
Soon after Pakistan violated ceasefire with India, Border Security Force Sub-Inspector Md Imteyaz was martyred earlier today during an incident of cross-border firing along the International Boundary. The development was confirmed by the BSF who took to X and extended condolences to the bereaved family following the tragic loss.
The BSF stated that they salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF Sub-Inspector Md Imteyaz in service of the country on May 10.
May 10, 2025 at 4:06 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: AAP’s Raghav Chadha Slams Pakistan For Violating Ceasefire Within 3 Hours
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has issued a statement while slamming Pakistan for violating ceasefire within hours of agreeing for a peace deal.
Taking to Instagram he said, “The World Needs to See This,” and added that reports are coming in from the western sector about drone sighting reported in Gurdaspur, Ferozpur, Hoshiarpur and other parts of Punjab.
He also confirmed that shelling and UAV activity continue in Jammu and Kashmir and called Pakistan a ‘rouge nation’ which can never be trusted.
May 10, 2025 at 3:59 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: Explosions Rock Srinagar, Omar Abdullah Questions Ceasefire
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed explosions were heard in Srinagar, sparking panic. “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire?” he posted on X.
The sudden escalation has raised tensions along the Line of Control, with India yet to officially respond to the breach.
May 10, 2025 at 3:53 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: Drones, Explosions Reported in Srinagar, Udhampur, Jaisalmer, Punjab
After reports came out about Pakistan violating ceasefire yet again after reaching understanding with India, drones were spotted, and explosions were heard across various parts in India.
According to sources, Udhampur was under drone attack and 7 to 8 explosions were hears in Srinagar. Drones were sighted in Barmer and Jaisalmer too and ceasefire violation was reported in Pathankot, Punjab area as well.
A complete blackout has since been enforced in Pathankot and Gurdaspur with authorities activating air attack alert sirens. Blackout is also being observed in Rajasthan’s Barmer as well as Jammu.
Moreover, drones were also seen near Harami Nala and Khavda at Kutch border.
May 10, 2025 at 3:36 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Again
Pakistan violated the ceasefire in various sectors of Jammu and Kashmir including Akhnoor, Chhamb, Naushera, and Sunderbani. Heavy Shelling and Firing reported from these areas, said the sources.
Due to this, several rumours have been surfacing across the social media in India. One of the journalists named Aditya Raj Kaul from ETV 9, made a huge disclosure and said that top Sources in the government of India told him that the Border Security Force has been given the go-ahead to give a strong response to Pakistan's Ceasefire violation across the International Border in Jammu & Kashmir.
He said that free hand has been given to BSF at the border to retaliate against Pakistan strongly.
May 10, 2025 at 3:29 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: UK Foreign Secretary calls ceasefire a welcoming step
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy lauded the decision of India and Pakistan to announce the ceasefire and noted that the step is hugely welcome.
“I urge both parties to sustain this. De-escalation is in everybody’s interest,” he added in a post on X.
Meanwhile, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Issues Kaja Kallas said the announced ceasefire “is a vital step toward de-escalation.”
She added: “All efforts must be made to ensure it is respected.”
May 10, 2025 at 3:22 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: Sharad Pawar Backs Operation Sindoor, Calls It ‘Essential’
NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar, on Saturday evening, said that Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian armed forces was ‘essential’ for the security of the country and it is a responsibility of the global community to act against terrorism.
The former defence minister posted this message on X after Pakistan and India agreed to an immediate ceasefire. He said that India has always stood for dialogue and peace and if steps are being taken in that direction, they are welcome, but taking firm action against terrorism is also a collective duty of the global community.
May 10, 2025 at 3:09 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: US President expresses gratitude to leaders of both countries to agree over Ceasefire
US Vice President JD Vance has expressed his gratitude towards the leaders of both India and Pakistan to agree over Ceasefire and end their conflicts. Vance while extending his gratitude commended the ‘hard work and willingness’ of both the nations to engage in the US-brokered ceasefire.
Notably, US authorities helped manage the conflicts between the two countries, President Donald Trump revealed in his post shared on ‘X’. The ceasefire comes just hours after India and Pakistan, both engaged in a military fight destroying each other’s major territories and escalating the ongoing conflict.
May 10, 2025 at 2:23 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: Wing Commander Vyomika Singh issued statement on military action of India
Wing Commander Vyomika Singh announced that India targeted only terrorist camps. "In the highest regard, our operations have been aimed exclusively at terrorist camps and facilities being used for anti-India activities." She also noted that no religious sites have been targeted by the Indian Armed forces.
"Pakistan has been spreading fabricated allegations that Indian Armed Forces have targeted mosques. Let us make this very clear that India is secular nation, and the Indian Armed Forces are a reflection of our constitutional values. We hold every place of worship of all faiths in the highest regard. Our operations have been aimed exclusively at terrorists camps and facilities being used for anti-India activities. No religious sites have been targeted by Indian Armed Forces," Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.
May 10, 2025 at 2:06 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: Commodore Ravi Nair Affirms Military Compliance and Vigilance
Commodore Ravi Nair of the Indian Navy has appeared before media where he officially confirmed that the Indian Armed forces are fully complying with the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, which took effect at 5:00 pm on May10. He emphasized that while India is committed to peace, and to protect the country’s sovereignty.
“As the Foreign Secretary had said, there is an understanding to stop all military activities on sea, air, and land. The Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy have been instructed to adhere to this,” he stated.
He also shed light on the misinformation that has been shared by Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack and emphasized that as a professional military organisation it is their duty to dispel such misinformation and provide solid updates with full clarity.
May 10, 2025 at 1:34 PM
India Pakistan Live Update:Villagers set vehicles on fire in Balochistan
Situations are tensed across villages in Pakistan as protestors and villagers set vehicles on fire in Balochistan. As per reports, militants stormed the Vashbod Police station in Panjgur, from where all weapons were ceased. The videos are from last night, when India and Pakistan were involved into alleged attacks against each other amid escalating tensions leading to a war like situation. However, it was announced today by the President of USA, Donald Trump in a Tweet that both the countries have agreed over a ceasefire.
May 10, 2025 at 1:27 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: Pakistan Airspace fully restored, says PAA
The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) has confirmed that the Pakistan’s airspace has been fully restored for all types of flights, following the announcement of ceasefire between the two countries.
PAA in their statement released following President Donald Trump’s tweet outlines that the airspace has been reopened for all types of flights
May 10, 2025 at 1:25 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar issues a statement on India's approach towards terrorism
After the announcement of the ceasefire, Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar issued a bold statement on the situation and said that both countries have reached an understanding.
He said that both countries India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action.
Through his twitter account, he noted that India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.
May 10, 2025 at 1:24 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: Mehbooba Mufti reacts to India-Pakistan ceasefire
A politician from Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti also issued a statement on the ceasefire and called it a welcoming step. She also lauded the intervention of the United States and noted that this is timely and significant to maintain peace and harmony.
She also hoped that both India and Pakistan will work towards an everlasting peace for this region.
May 10, 2025 at 12:54 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: India and Pakistan reached a conclusion - Understanding prevailed
A mutual understanding has been reached between India and Pakistan to stop military action against each other. The strikes that have been erupted earlier this week has caused tensions across borders, risking the lives of the civilians.
According to the sources, the stoppage of firing and the announcement of the ceasefire is being taken by the two countries directly. In addition to that, India and Pakistan have met on a call on Saturday afternoon to discuss the entire scenario due to which they reached to a conclusion and understanding.
Sources also confirmed that there is no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place. The ceasefire is being announced to stop the military action between the two countries.
May 10, 2025 at 12:42 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: US Secretary of State's Statement After Announcement of Ceasefire
After the announcement of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Pakistan showed "prudence" in agreeing to a ceasefire. He expressed delight in announcing the decision of ceasefire between the two countries as this will maintain peace and harmony in two countries.
In addition to that, he also praised Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and Pakistan counterpart Shehbaz Sharif for showcasing intelligence, wisdom, and statesmanship as they have chosen the path of peace.
He also had a brief talk with the foreign ministers of both countries on Saturday and now both countries India and Pakistan confirmed the decision of the ceasefire.
May 10, 2025 at 12:40 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: India’s Foreign Secretary confirms Ceasefire
Vikram Misri, India’s Foreign Secretary has confirmed that both India and Pakistan will end firing and military actions across all lands, air and sea with effect from 5:00 pm IST.
He said that Pakistan’s Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO around 3:35 pm earlier today and it was agreed between them that both countries would stop all firing and military action on land as well as in the air and sea. He added that instructions have been given accordingly on both sides to give effect to this understanding.
May 10, 2025 at 12:32 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Confirms Ceasefire
After the tweet of US President Donald Trump, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced that both countries have agreed to a ceasefire with “immediate effect."
He said that the decision was taken to maintain peace and security in the region without harming the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. The ceasefire has been decided after both the countries launched their strikes against each other.
May 10, 2025 at 12:26 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: India & Pakistan Agrees to Full and Immediate Ceasefire, says US President
US President Donald Trump has announced in his recent tweet on X that both India and Pakistan have agreed on a full and immediate ceasefire after talks mediated by the United States. The President extended congratulations to both the countries, while lauding their intelligence.
“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both the nations for using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the President noted.
Notably, both the nations have been in a brutal war since a last few days after Indian authorities had a planned attack over Pakistan's terrorist hubs. This message comes as a relief to both the countries and residents amid the escalating tensions.
May 10, 2025 at 12:08 PM
India Pakistan Live Update: Pahalgam Attack Triggers Operation Sindoor
This started on April 22, 2025, when 26 people were killed in a brutal terror attack in India’s Pahalgam which is a popular destination in Jammu and Kashmir. This attack marked one of the deadliest terror attacks in the country since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking nine alleged terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan administered Kashmir. Following this attack, the Government of Pakistan confirmed that at least 26 people were killed, and 46 others were injured.
