India Pakistan Live Update: "Future Terror Attacks Will Be Treated as Acts of War" Says India

India Pakistan Live Update: India & Pakistan Agrees to Full and Immediate Ceasefire, says US President

US President Donald Trump has announced in his recent tweet on X that both India and Pakistan have agreed on a full and immediate ceasefire after talks mediated by the United States. The President extended congratulations to both the countries, while lauding their intelligence.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both the nations for using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” the President noted.