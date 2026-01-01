Trinidad and Tobago fire service mourns abduction and death of firefighter Bruce Lezama

The investigation into the disappearance and tragic death of firefighter Bruce Lezama is ongoing, with authorities seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved.

Trinidad and Tobago: Fire Service of T&T is mourning the tragic loss of firefighter Bruce Lezama, whose body was found on Tuesday, December 30, after he was abducted from his home on Saturday, December 27.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Bruce Lezama, who served as a firefighter (No. 4107). He was a resident of Andy Estate, located off the Bye-Pass Road in Arima.

According to TTPS reports, the victim was last seen by the members of his service on December 25, enjoying Christmas with colleagues. But on December 27, he did not report to his service and went missing.

On December 28, the family of 46-year-old Bruce Lezama, got worried when they heard nothing from his side and were informed that he did not go to his duty. Then they went to his home in Arima and discovered the door was open and the things were not at their places.

After that the members of the family started searching for him in every place he used to go, every shop but their all efforts were futile as they couldn't find him.

So on December 28, they filed the missing report of the victim following which the police officers immediately started searching for him, including his home where they found his home in disarray.

However police recovered CCTV footage of the area which showed that the two suspects entered the victim’s yard, assaulted him, forcefully tied his hands and legs and then covered his head with something (undisclosed) and forced him into his car and drove him in an unknown direction.

Since then the police had launched an investigation into the matter and to locate where the victim is being held as hostage. During the investigation, officers discovered an abandoned vehicle of the victim in Torecilla Gardens.

Officers also noted that the money was reportedly withdrawn from his bank account.

But on Tuesday, December 30, while the investigation was still going on, the body of the victim Bruce was discovered off the Blanchisseuse Road in Arima.

Following which they sent the body of the victim to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination which will disclose the reason behind the death.

Authorities stated that investigation into the matter is still ongoing to know the circumstances surrounding the incident. They also urged the community to help them to arrest the suspects or report police if they know anything about this incident or about the suspects.

Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service (TTFS), on Tuesday issued a statement confirming the tragic death of their colleague, while stating that “we are deeply sad to inform you guys that we lost our beloved colleague who had served with distinction for over 17 years, most recently with the Ambulance Section, Northern Division.”

“He was one of the best firefighters we had, and Lezama’s service and contribution to the organisation and the national community will be remembered and honoured.”

Lastly the Chief Fire Officer, Executive, and all ranks of the TTFS extended their helping hands towards the Lezama’s family as they emphasised that “we are offering our service’s full support to family which loathe their beloved family member.”