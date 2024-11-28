Disney Treasure makes grand inaugural call to Tortola, celebrating Disney magic and BVI culture

To welcome the cruise on its maiden call, the tourism officials hosted a traditional plaque exchange ceremony with Captain Marco Nagara to celebrate the momentous occasion.

British Virgin Islands: In a significant development, the British Virgin Islands, on Wednesday, welcomed Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, on its inaugural call to Tortola.

The cruise arrived with a whopping 2978 passengers along with 1713 crew members. To welcome the cruise on its maiden call to Tortola, the tourism officials hosted a traditional plaque exchange ceremony with Captain Marco Nagara to celebrate the momentous occasion.

The officials also celebrated the robust partnership between Disney and the Territory and looks forward to welcoming the cruise on several calls during the season.

The Disney Cruise Line also took to Facebook to share glimpses of the cruise’s visit to the island nation and noted, “Earlier today, the Disney Treasure marked a special milestone, arriving to the beautiful community of Tortola in the British Virgin Islands for the first time ahead of its maiden voyage in December.”

Notably, the grand vessel was brimming with Disney magic and adventure and it was greeted with royal fanfare which marked the beginning of a new chapter in luxury cruising. The guests aboard the Disney Treasury can expect unforgettable journeys filled with enchantment, family fun as well as world class entertainment.

Several of the cruise passengers also disembarked to explore the island and engaged in local tours and excursions, providing significant business to local vendors including taxi drivers and tour guides.

A mini parade was also organised by the tourism officials to welcome Disney Treasure, one of Disney's newest ships, to the British Virgin Islands. The officials showcased the vibrant culture and warm hospitality of the BVI, while offering visitors a taste of the rich heritage and breathtaking beauty of the island.

This newest cruise from Disney is on a seven-night journey during the Thanksgiving week, offering the passengers a local touch of the Caribbean region and allowing them to make unforgettable memories onboard the cruise and on the islands as well.

The ports of call of this cruise includes Tortola in BVI, St Thomas in USVI and Disney's Castaway Cay in the Bahamas.