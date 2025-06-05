Barbados: 80-Year-Old Colin Mayers robbed in Flint Hall

Barbados: Eighty-year-old Colin Mayers was held at gunpoint and robbed of his vehicles and personal belongings by two men on Tuesday night in Barbados. While recalling the tragic incident, the victim said that as he was on his way to Flint Hall, he had to stop thinking that he had hit something but did not see anything on his vehicle’s side mirror.

As he stopped, one of the men came to the side of the car claiming that he had hit him. The man leaned inside the car and took the keys while another came through the back door with a gun threatening to shoot him. Colin realizing it is a serious situation decided to get out of the car with his phone and left everything else inside.

He then called a taxi and immediately rushed to the police station.

The victim alleged that he did not get any attention at the police station and claimed that “the police were not ready for him,” and proceeded to go home. But later returned to the station and gave a statement.

Colin Mayers calls for the government to do something about the criminal activities that are mostly conducted by young people.

Locals praise elderly man’s bravery

Following the incident, several locals took to Facebook to laud the elderly man for using his wisdom to step out of the vehicle and save his life. One citizen saying, “Our elders must be able to walk this island in safety, we the law-abiding Barbadians are being held hostage and cannot traverse our beloved country in peace. Mr. Mayers I am sorry this happened to you. I am glad you are alive to tell us what happened. Barbadians (of every color and class) must unite against this violence; will we only feel it when it touches us or someone we love.”

The incident has raised the alarm again over the safety and security of the vulnerable elderly that seem to be on the receiving end of most robberies and criminal activities. With some of the citizens still asking what does black tints have to do with stopping these criminal activities and what the government plans to actually do to protect the citizens and the elderly from these delinquents.