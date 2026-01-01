Three men arrested for murder and robbery of Chinese businessman in Guyana

After attacking the victims and stealing mobile phones and cash, the suspects fled the scene, leaving the injured men behind.

Guyana: Authorities have arrested and charged three men for robbery and fatal stabbing of a Chinese businessman on Monday, December 22, at Canje, Region Six (East Berbice–Corentyne). Officers confirmed that another man was also injured during the incident.

The victims has been identified as a 61-year-old Chinese businessman Chen Yongping, and his 32-year-old business colleague, Cheng Dongrong.

According to Guyana police reports the incident took place around 05:30hrs when the victims reached their home after buying stuff for their business. Moments later three men came in a car to the Canje Public Road and walked towards the Chinese nationals’ residence.

After that two of the suspects entered the victim’s residence while the third was guarding and watching outside. Upon entering, they attacked the victims during which one of the suspects started stabbing the victim Chen Yongping and also injured the other victim Cheng Dongrong.

After attacking the victims and robbing them of their mobile phones and undisclosed amount of cash, both the suspects left the scene and took their other man and drove off in an unknown direction.

Since then the police launched an investigation into the matter and were trying to locate the suspects. However, while the investigation was still in process, officers received a tip stating that 17-year-old Renaldo Doodnauth of Bun Bush Dam, Canje, is one of the suspects.

Following which they confronted the suspect and arrested him in front of his mother and took him to the police station where he was interviewed in the presence of his mother between 18:00hrs and 23:30hrs.

Senior detectives including Detective Assistant Superintendent J. Henry interrogated him during which he confessed his involvement in the crime and told them about the two other suspects who have been identified as Colwin Morris, called “Screech,” and Peter Baker, both 29 and of Lot 207 Fort Ordinance Housing Scheme.

He told the officers that “he was approached by the other two men days before the attack who asked him to join them in a planned robbery, to which he agreed.” And on the day of the incident, the men took him from his friend’s home and went to the residence of the victims. Upon reaching there they told him to wait outside and watch if someone comes and then they went into the residence.

He also told the officers that “From his position he saw Baker was stabbing the deceased victim several times with a knife and also took two cellular phones and cash, and after that they all left the scene where he was dropped at his home by the guys.” He also alleged that “he burned his clothes which he was wearing on the day of the incident and received his share of $30,000 on the next day.”

Responding to which officers arrested remaining two suspects from their respective home and they also confessed their involvement in the incident.

Authorities stated that all the three suspects have been arrested and charged with the murder of 61-year-old Chinese businessman Chen Yongping, and robbery. Officers also reported that both the victims were taken to the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, where Yongping later died from his injuries and his body remains at Persaud Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Along with this they also stated that the other victim is still being treated at the hospital and is in a stable condition.