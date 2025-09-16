House fire in D'Abadie claims life of 34-year-old Kwasi Squires in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: A devastating incident took place on Saturday, September 13, 2025 in D'Abadie, Trinidad and Tobago, when a house went up in flames around 11:30 am and claimed the life of a 34-year-old Kwasi Squires who was the father of two.

The neighbours of the victim reported that they noticed the fire which broke out at Squires' residence on Jordan Terrace, off Samaan Drive, and immediately informed the fire officers at the Arima Fire Station for their help.

The fire officers immediately responded at the place of the victim and swiftly managed to extinguish the flames of the arson. Further the firefighter started inspecting the place and when they entered the bedroom of the Squires, they unfortunately discovered the charred remains of the victim.

According to the fire officers, the victim was found lying on the southeast side of the house on his back. As they further searched the area nothing was found.

The police officials also stated that they called the District Medical Officer, and upon reaching at the scene the medical officer examined the victim and officially pronounced him dead at the scene. Officials then removed the body from the scene and ordered to transfer the body for the further post mortem examination.

It is also being said by the police official that the cause of the fire in the house has not been discovered yet and they are still continuing their investigation on this matter. They also disclosed that they have some suspicions related to the fire by saying how can “the two bedroom structure which had no electricity and water at the same time.”

They said this will be the factor of their investigation. Officials also urged the neighbours of the deceased and the whole community that if they have any news or evidence related to this, they can contact them directly by visiting the police station or by calling them on their official police station’s telephone number.

The community of Trinidad and Tobago are urging the government to solve this matter as quickly as possible and provide justice to the deceased family. People are also offering their prayers to the deceased so that he can rest in peace.

Some people are also saying that the investigation is very necessary into the cause of the fire which will provide more insight into the circumstances and surroundings related to this deadly and tragic event.