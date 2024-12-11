Labour Friends of Commonwealth Launched with a Transformative Vision for Democracy Across the Commonwealth

The event was joined by more than 20 Members of the Parliament of the United Kingdom including Preet Kaur Gill, Douglas Alexander, Dawn Butler, Bambos Charalambous, Callum Anderson and Kim Johnson among others.

The Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, the Honourable Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit kicked off the Labour Friends of the Commonwealth (LFC) grouping on Tuesday.

The event, held in the Jubilee Room of the British Parliament, focused on the ‘Future of Democracies across the Commonwealth’ as its theme.

The launching ceremony saw the presence of Labour leaders, visionaries and advocates from the Commonwealth nations who shared views on evolving challenges and opportunities for democratic governance.

PM Skerrit, who leads the Dominica Labour Party, was welcomed by Labour officials of the UK at the event as the first patron of LFC and a keynote speaker.

Dominica PM Hon Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit speaks

In his keynote address, PM Skerrit spoke about the necessity of the Commonwealth nations to join hands in collective determination to shape the group’s shared futures. He said history will be kind to the Commonwealth nations by remembering their contribution.

The PM also said that especially for Dominica and other Small Island Developing States, the Commonwealth platform is as important as its global Labour connections with other parts of the world.

He also emphasised the importance of social justice, sustainable development, cultural diversity and protection of democracy, a task challenged by political polarisation and misinformation.

While suggesting that innovative action will be required to address these challenges, the Caribbean leader highlighted his country’s efforts in modernising its electoral system and promoting transparency, inclusivity and good governance.

Prime Minister Dr. Skerrit also talked about how Dominica is debating new legislation next week to protect the democratic process, and how it should evolve to meet every person’s needs.

Apart from political reforms like voter identification systems to strengthen democracy, Skerrit also spoke about the state’s responsibility to embrace technology to bridge the gap between governments and people.

He highlighted the importance of economic equality where everyone has equal access to key facilities, such as healthcare. Furthermore, Prime Minister Dr. Skerrit also underscored the significance of sustainable development and gave the example of how Dominica has invested in geothermal energy, with the assistance of the UK Government. Furthermore, PM Skerrit emphasised in his speech the usefulness of international and regional partnerships, including LFC.

“The Commonwealth represents a shared legacy, reminding us of our responsibility to foster stronger, more inclusive democracies,” added Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Commonwealth’s Global Influence Highlighted

Labour Minister Douglas Alexander said the British Labour Party’s roots are internationalist and that the Commonwealth is a force for good in an uncertain world.

He added that under the Labour’s stable leadership, the UK has a great opportunity to work closely with Labour parties from around the world for peace, combating climate change, and promoting economic prosperity and security.

MP Preet Kaur Gill, who is also the chairperson of LFC, also mentioned during the occasion the weight that the Commonwealth carries and how it has evolved into a strong voice in crucial matters, ranging from climate change to geopolitics to trade.

It was highlighted that the Commonwealth nations are home to a third of the world’s population and stressed post-Brexit UK’s need to unite with allies for new collaborations. Furthermore, it was further outlined that, “Together, we can inspire visionary leadership that meets the demands of the modern world.”

She stressed the sustainability measure being undertaken by the Commonwealth nations and said that the British Labour Party should utilise connections with other Labour parties in the Commonwealth to forge a better sense of unity and assist them.

LFC’s objectives

Labour Friends of the Commonwealth (LFC), which focuses on strengthening ties and fostering inclusive governance, has among its aims: promoting equitable partnerships among member states; advocating for sustainable economic development; addressing global issues like climate change, social justice and reforms in governance; and amplifying the voice of the Commonwealth on the international stage.

The platform also says that LFC is drawing upon the deep historical links between the Labour parties, and will facilitate projects and policies to empower the least advantaged and strive for unity in the spirit of democratic values.

“Our Labour principles will guide us every step of the way as we march towards a better tomorrow, as a Commonwealth that is Stronger Together,” says Labour Friends of the Commonwealth.

The launching event saw interactions between participants on democratic challenges and opportunities. It also served as a platform for leaders from the Labour parties, policymakers, and advocates to strategise for a sustainable and progressive future. The event concluded with LFC reinforcing its transformative mission for democracy, social justice, and sustainable development.

“Labour Friends of the Commonwealth supports deepening collaboration with Labour parties from across the Commonwealth. In a world with growing inequality and instability, Labour Friends of Commonwealth draws Labour parties together in the belief in, and advocacy of, a more inclusive, sustainable future,” the LFC.

Notably, LFC’s mission is to unite Labour-led democracies from around the world in a shared spirit of collaboration, determination and partnership. It also believes that 56 member-states of the Commonwealth from across the globe can create a common road to a brighter 21st century.

Mission and Vision of Labour Friends of the Commonwealth

The Labour Friends of the Commonwealth initiative is built on the foundation of strengthening relationships within the Commonwealth and ensuring inclusive and forward-thinking governance. As outlined on their mission page, the key objectives of this grouping include: