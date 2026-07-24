St. Kitts and Nevis unveils revised schedule for Sugar Mas 55 Carnival

The revised Sugar Mas 55 calendar features pageants, calypso and soca competitions, J'ouvert, the Grand Parade and dozens of cultural events from December 11, 2026, to January 2, 2027.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The National Carnival Committee of St. Kitts and Nevis has unveiled the revised calendar for the 55th Sugar Mas, which will be held from December 11, 2026, to January 2, 2027.

The new schedule still features a large variety of cultural, entertainment, and community events that display the rich heritage of St. Kitts and Nevis. Activities will begin with the official opening of Carnival Village, which will be followed by an action-packed season of pageants, live concerts, calypso and soca competitions, J’ouvert parties, street parades, and other family-oriented events.

Some of the important events include the National Carnival Queen pageant, Miss SKN, Junior and Senior Calypso contests, J’ouvert morning, Grand parade, Last Lap, and New Year’s Day celebrations. The calendar also includes a number of private events (November 28, 2026 to January 3, 2027), offering residents and visitors more opportunities to enjoy the celebration.

“FOR SUGAR MAS 55 WE ARE GIVING YOU PLENTY OF MAS & WE’RE NOT STOPPING! From the cultural richness to the electric vibes, Sugar Mas 55 is serving something for EVERYONE!” shared the authorities via an official Facebook post.

Sugar Mas is one of the biggest cultural events in the country that incorporates music, dance, vibrant costumes, and folklore. Every year, the celebration brings together thousands of locals and visitors, making it a key event on the tourism calendar.

The carnival is also expected to see an increase in business for hotels, restaurants, transport companies, vendors, and other local companies during the holiday season.

Sugar Mas 55 Official Events Schedule

Friday, December 11 – Opening of Carnival Village: Midnight Escape

Saturday, December 12 – Junior J'ouvert / Senior Calypso Semi-Finals / Rhum & Soca

Sunday, December 13 – Junior Calypso Finals / La Vie Doux Brunch

Tuesday, December 15 – Republic Bank Miss Teen SKN

Thursday, December 17 – Folk Galore

Friday, December 18 – Soca Monarch Finals

Saturday, December 19 – CaneJuice Cooler Fete

Sunday, December 20 – Carambola Beach Club Boozy Brunch

Monday, December 21 – A$AP Glow Parade

Tuesday, December 22 – Miss SKN Queen Pageant

Wednesday, December 23 – Rumored / Gifted for a Purpose

Thursday, December 24 – Aktivate Boat Ride / Insane

Saturday, December 26 – J'ouvert

Sunday, December 27 – Panorama / Breakfast Fete / Anchored / BYOB Catamaran Cruise

Monday, December 28 – Bacchanal Monday T-Shirt Mas

Tuesday, December 29 – Senior Calypso Finals / DJ Tero Entertainment Sunset

Wednesday, December 30 – Junior Carnival / Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant / Opulence / Darkers on the Water

Thursday, December 31 – Palm's Court Legendary NYE Party / IBIZA

Friday, January 1, 2027 – Grand Parade / Glam Lounge

Saturday, January 2, 2027 – Last Lap / Glam Lounge

Sunday, January 3, 2027 – Departure (The Culinary Escape) Brunch / Whine & Chill / Soca Zone Carnival Cool Down / Allure

National Events Before the Official Carnival Opening

Friday, November 20 – Saturday, November 21 – Senior Calypso Elimination

Friday, November 27 – Soca Monarch Eliminations / Friction Friday

Saturday, November 28 – Tradition Trails Turns Two

Saturday, December 5 – Events R Us Ties & Tiaras Family Gala

Monday, December 7 – Thursday, December 10 – In the Spirit of Christmas