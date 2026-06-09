Sugar Mas 55 full schedule released as St. Kitts and Nevis prepares for biggest carnival season yet
Running from mid-November to early January, Sugar Mas 55 will feature a mix of national and private events, with organisers expecting strong tourism activity and widespread economic benefits.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
St. Kitts and Nevis: The St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee has released the complete calendar of private (November 28, 2026 to January 3, 2027) and national (November 20, 2026 to January 2, 2027) events that will take place during Sugar Mas 55.
The event includes many activities like street parade, j'ouvert, mas bands, soca, calypso, and New Year's day activity. Sugar Mas will officially run from December 11, 2026, to January 2, 2027. It blends African and European traditions and is one of the premier tourism and entertainment events of St. Kitts and Nevis.
The festival is expected to boost the local economy and tourism of St. Kitts and Nevis. It will also benefit local businesses like hotels, restaurants, craft shops, vendors, and taxi drivers.
Sugar Mas is supported by several corporate and institutional sponsorships. This includes Republic Bank, First Federal Credit Union, St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce; the Department of Creative Economy; St. Kitts Tourism Authority; Marriott St. Kitts Beach Club; Park Hyatt St. Kitts; and Royal St. Kitts Hotel.
Sharing a post on Facebook, St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival described the festival as “The Ultimate Vibe.” It further read, “Here’s a little Sunday sneak peek to get your blood pumping… Start packing your bags….Book those flights... Call your people…Like and Share because Sugar Mas 55 is coming and it’s going to be a VIBE!!”
Sugar Mas 55 Schedule - Private Events
November 28, 2026: Valour's Masquerades Cultural Canvas
November 28, 2026: Traditional Trails Turns Two
December 5, 2026: Events R Us Ties & Tiaras Family Gala
December 12, 2026: Junior Jouvert
December 13, 2026: J'Vizionz Productions Vibration Leng
December 13, 2026: La Vie Doux Brunch
December 19, 2026: CaneJuice Carnival Fete
December 20, 2026: Carambola Beach Club Boozy Brunch
December 21, 2026: ASAP Glow Parade
December 23, 2026: Fete SKN Rumored
December 23, 2026: WD 40 Production Gifted for a Purpose
December 24, 2026: Bacchanal Chasers Activate Boat Ride
December 24, 2026: Iconic
December 24, 2026: Insane
December 27, 2026: Inception Infoz! Break Dawn
December 27, 2026: Sundaze Premium All Inclusive Breakfast Fete
December 27, 2026: Tidal Events Anchored
December 27, 2026: Limez x TNO Sound BYOB Catamaran Cruise
December 28, 2026: ABC Promo & Friends Bacchanal Monday
December 28, 2026: T-Shirt Mas
December 29, 2026: DJ Tron Ent
December 30, 2026: Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant
December 30, 2026: Study It Ent
December 30, 2026: Upfluence
December 31, 2026: Palm's Court Legendary NYE Party
January 1, 2027: Ready, Fete, Go
January 1, 2027: Glam Lounge
January 2, 2027: Ready, Fete, Go
January 2, 2027: Glam Lounge
January 3, 2027: Yains One Pot & TNO Sound Departure (Preliminary)
January 3, 2027: Escape Brunch
January 3, 2027: Ultra Carnival
January 3, 2027: Whine & Chill
Sugar Mas 55 Schedule - National Events
November 20–21, 2026: Senior Calypso Eliminations
November 27, 2026: Soca Monarch Eliminations
December 7–10, 2026: In the Spirit of Christmas
December 11, 2026: Opening of Carnival Midnight Escape
December 12, 2026: Senior Calypso Semi-Finals
December 13, 2026: Junior Calypso Finals
December 15, 2026: Republic Bank Miss Teen SKN
December 17, 2026: Folk Galore
December 18, 2026: Soca Monarch Finals
December 22, 2026: Miss SKN Pageant
December 26, 2026: J'ouvert
December 27, 2026: Panorama
December 29, 2026: Senior Calypso Finals
December 30, 2026: Junior Carnival
January 1, 2027: Grand Parade
January 2, 2027: Last Lap
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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