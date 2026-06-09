Sugar Mas 55 full schedule released as St. Kitts and Nevis prepares for biggest carnival season yet

Running from mid-November to early January, Sugar Mas 55 will feature a mix of national and private events, with organisers expecting strong tourism activity and widespread economic benefits.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee has released the complete calendar of private (November 28, 2026 to January 3, 2027) and national (November 20, 2026 to January 2, 2027) events that will take place during Sugar Mas 55.

The event includes many activities like street parade, j'ouvert, mas bands, soca, calypso, and New Year's day activity. Sugar Mas will officially run from December 11, 2026, to January 2, 2027. It blends African and European traditions and is one of the premier tourism and entertainment events of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The festival is expected to boost the local economy and tourism of St. Kitts and Nevis. It will also benefit local businesses like hotels, restaurants, craft shops, vendors, and taxi drivers.

Sugar Mas is supported by several corporate and institutional sponsorships. This includes Republic Bank, First Federal Credit Union, St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce; the Department of Creative Economy; St. Kitts Tourism Authority; Marriott St. Kitts Beach Club; Park Hyatt St. Kitts; and Royal St. Kitts Hotel.

Sharing a post on Facebook, St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival described the festival as “The Ultimate Vibe.” It further read, “Here’s a little Sunday sneak peek to get your blood pumping… Start packing your bags….Book those flights... Call your people…Like and Share because Sugar Mas 55 is coming and it’s going to be a VIBE!!”

Sugar Mas 55 Schedule - Private Events

November 28, 2026 : Valour's Masquerades Cultural Canvas

November 28, 2026 : Traditional Trails Turns Two

December 5, 2026 : Events R Us Ties & Tiaras Family Gala

December 12, 2026 : Junior Jouvert

December 13, 2026 : J'Vizionz Productions Vibration Leng

December 13, 2026 : La Vie Doux Brunch

December 19, 2026 : CaneJuice Carnival Fete

December 20, 2026 : Carambola Beach Club Boozy Brunch

December 21, 2026 : ASAP Glow Parade

December 23, 2026 : Fete SKN Rumored

December 23, 2026 : WD 40 Production Gifted for a Purpose

December 24, 2026 : Bacchanal Chasers Activate Boat Ride

December 24, 2026 : Iconic

December 24, 2026 : Insane

December 27, 2026 : Inception Infoz! Break Dawn

December 27, 2026 : Sundaze Premium All Inclusive Breakfast Fete

December 27, 2026 : Tidal Events Anchored

December 27, 2026 : Limez x TNO Sound BYOB Catamaran Cruise

December 28, 2026 : ABC Promo & Friends Bacchanal Monday

December 28, 2026 : T-Shirt Mas

December 29, 2026 : DJ Tron Ent

December 30, 2026 : Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant

December 30, 2026 : Study It Ent

December 30, 2026 : Upfluence

December 31, 2026 : Palm's Court Legendary NYE Party

January 1, 2027 : Ready, Fete, Go

January 1, 2027 : Glam Lounge

January 2, 2027 : Ready, Fete, Go

January 2, 2027 : Glam Lounge

January 3, 2027 : Yains One Pot & TNO Sound Departure (Preliminary)

January 3, 2027 : Escape Brunch

January 3, 2027 : Ultra Carnival

January 3, 2027: Whine & Chill

Sugar Mas 55 Schedule - National Events