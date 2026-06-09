2026-06-09 12:03:06
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Sugar Mas 55 full schedule released as St. Kitts and Nevis prepares for biggest carnival season yet

Running from mid-November to early January, Sugar Mas 55 will feature a mix of national and private events, with organisers expecting strong tourism activity and widespread economic benefits.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: The St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee has released the complete calendar of private (November 28, 2026 to January 3, 2027) and national (November 20, 2026 to January 2, 2027) events that will take place during Sugar Mas 55.

The event includes many activities like street parade, j'ouvert, mas bands, soca, calypso, and New Year's day activity. Sugar Mas will officially run from December 11, 2026, to January 2, 2027. It blends African and European traditions and is one of the premier tourism and entertainment events of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The festival is expected to boost the local economy and tourism of St. Kitts and Nevis. It will also benefit local businesses like hotels, restaurants, craft shops, vendors, and taxi drivers.

Sugar Mas is supported by several corporate and institutional sponsorships. This includes Republic Bank, First Federal Credit Union, St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce; the Department of Creative Economy; St. Kitts Tourism Authority; Marriott St. Kitts Beach Club; Park Hyatt St. Kitts; and Royal St. Kitts Hotel.

Sharing a post on Facebook, St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival described the festival as “The Ultimate Vibe.” It further read, “Here’s a little Sunday sneak peek to get your blood pumping… Start packing your bags….Book those flights... Call your people…Like and Share because Sugar Mas 55 is coming and it’s going to be a VIBE!!”

Sugar Mas 55 Schedule - Private Events

  • November 28, 2026: Valour's Masquerades Cultural Canvas

  • November 28, 2026: Traditional Trails Turns Two

  • December 5, 2026: Events R Us Ties & Tiaras Family Gala

  • December 12, 2026: Junior Jouvert

  • December 13, 2026: J'Vizionz Productions Vibration Leng

  • December 13, 2026: La Vie Doux Brunch

  • December 19, 2026: CaneJuice Carnival Fete

  • December 20, 2026: Carambola Beach Club Boozy Brunch

  • December 21, 2026: ASAP Glow Parade

  • December 23, 2026: Fete SKN Rumored

  • December 23, 2026: WD 40 Production Gifted for a Purpose

  • December 24, 2026: Bacchanal Chasers Activate Boat Ride

  • December 24, 2026: Iconic

  • December 24, 2026: Insane

  • December 27, 2026: Inception Infoz! Break Dawn

  • December 27, 2026: Sundaze Premium All Inclusive Breakfast Fete

  • December 27, 2026: Tidal Events Anchored

  • December 27, 2026: Limez x TNO Sound BYOB Catamaran Cruise

  • December 28, 2026: ABC Promo & Friends Bacchanal Monday

  • December 28, 2026: T-Shirt Mas

  • December 29, 2026: DJ Tron Ent

  • December 30, 2026: Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant

  • December 30, 2026: Study It Ent

  • December 30, 2026: Upfluence

  • December 31, 2026: Palm's Court Legendary NYE Party

  • January 1, 2027: Ready, Fete, Go

  • January 1, 2027: Glam Lounge

  • January 2, 2027: Ready, Fete, Go

  • January 2, 2027: Glam Lounge

  • January 3, 2027: Yains One Pot & TNO Sound Departure (Preliminary)

  • January 3, 2027: Escape Brunch

  • January 3, 2027: Ultra Carnival

  • January 3, 2027: Whine & Chill

Sugar Mas 55 Schedule - National Events

  • November 20–21, 2026: Senior Calypso Eliminations

  • November 27, 2026: Soca Monarch Eliminations

  • December 7–10, 2026: In the Spirit of Christmas

  • December 11, 2026: Opening of Carnival Midnight Escape

  • December 12, 2026: Senior Calypso Semi-Finals

  • December 13, 2026: Junior Calypso Finals

  • December 15, 2026: Republic Bank Miss Teen SKN

  • December 17, 2026: Folk Galore

  • December 18, 2026: Soca Monarch Finals

  • December 22, 2026: Miss SKN Pageant

  • December 26, 2026: J'ouvert

  • December 27, 2026: Panorama

  • December 29, 2026: Senior Calypso Finals

  • December 30, 2026: Junior Carnival

  • January 1, 2027: Grand Parade

  • January 2, 2027: Last Lap

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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

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