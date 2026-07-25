St. Kitts and Nevis records lower crime rates in latest mid-year report

Police statistics released through ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation show major crime, robberies, firearm offences and break-ins all declined during the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

St. Kitts and Nevis: New figures show crime trending downward across the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis according to crime statistics presented by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and broadcast by ZIZ, comparing the first half of 2026 with the same period in 2025.

According to ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation the crime stats are as follows:

Major crime fell by 10%

Robberies dropped by 53%

Firearm and ammunition offences declined by 53%

Drug-related offences were down 13%

Malicious damage offences fell by 30%

Breaking offences declined by 19%

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has extended his sincere gratitude to the people of St Kitts and Nevis for the vital role they continue to play in building a safer and more secure country, featuring the stats by ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation.

Drew highlighted that the government's approach to treating crime and violence as a public health issue, guided by the principle of "all hands on deck," is producing meaningful results. He noted that the progress reflects the collective efforts of families, communities, schools, churches, social partners, political parties, law enforcement agencies, and all citizens who have chosen peace over violence.

The Prime Minister further thanked Commissioner of Police James Sutton and the members of the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force, along with the members of the St Kitts-Nevis Defence Force and acknowledged all other agencies and individuals contributing to this national effort.

The Prime Minister mentioned that this demonstrates that when an entire society works with purpose and resolve, communities can be protected and a safer future can be created for all. He further urged citizens to continue working together in support of the national security effort.

The latest figures follow months of coordinated action between the police force and the Defence Force, after a series of firearm-related incidents earlier this year prompted an intensified security response.

Authorities noted that they intend to build on the current momentum in the months ahead, with continued emphasis on collaboration across law enforcement, civil society, and community stakeholders.