Guyana: 73 confirmed dead in MV Barima Disaster, 69 Victims Identified

A total of 17 assets, including three aircraft and 14 vessels, remain engaged in the expanded search operation as authorities continue recovery efforts following the MV Barima tragedy.

Guyana: Prime Minister Mark Phillips has announced that the death toll from the MV Barima tragedy has increased to 73, after one more body was recovered during the search operations. It was found inside the sunken vessel during one of the five diving operations carried out on Friday, with each dive lasting about 45 to 60 minutes.

PM Phillips also confirmed that 69 of the 73 victims have been identified by their families. Moreover, 63 bodies have also been released for funerals, while the remaining six identified victims will be transported to their home communities for burial.

63 bodies have since been released to their families, while the remaining six identified bodies are scheduled to be taken to their respective communities, where they will be laid to rest by their loved ones, he said during the latest update on Facebook.

The search area has also been expanded by another 32 square miles by the search team, now covering Waini Point on the western side and Adventure on the eastern side through their aerial searches.

A total of 17 assets, which include three aircraft and 14 vessels, have been deployed for the search and rescue operations.

The Prime Minister said that the operation is still one of the government’s most important priorities.

Search and recovery operations remain a national priority, with personnel and resources fully committed to the effort. These operations will continue for as long as necessary to ensure that every possible effort is made to account for all persons affected with the utmost care, dignity, and respect, further read the official statement.

The government of Guyana has also promised to support the affected families. A Night of Reflection and Prayer was also held on Friday in Mabaruma in memory of the deceased.