Condé Nast Traveler ranks Barbados’ East Coast #5 Best Places to Go in 2026 

Barbados: The rugged East Coast of Barbados has been named among Condé Nast Traveler’s Best Places to Go in 2026. The area has been highlighted for offering a fresh, unspoiled slice of island life which is complete with dramatic scenery, world class surfing as well as vibrant local culture.

Condé Nast Traveler noted that this easternmost island of the Caribbean is becoming more accessible than ever in 2026. It was further highlighted that Delta and KLM recently launched nonstop routes from their hubs in Amsterdam and Atlanta while the port of Bridgetown completed a major $2 million upgrade in the year 2023.

Furthermore, the island is also developing the port of Speightstown on the northern end of the island which now offers the visitors with new moorings for smaller luxury vessels including the Emerald Sakara which docks in Barbados on a number of itineraries during the 2026 winter season.

The international website emphasised that all this will invariably mean more visitors and added however that does not mean that visitors can’t easily escape the crowds if they choose.

While Barbados’s best known luxury resorts are concentrated along the calmer West Coast, Condé Nast Traveler pointed out that visitors can still slip away from the busiest areas by heading to the island’s rugged Atlantic side. The report said adventure minded travellers can reach the East Coast with a short drive northeast from Grantley Adams International Airport or from the Bridgetown cruise ports where dramatic scenery along with world class surfing as well as colourful fishing villages help preserve the unspoiled character of the area.

The write up encouraged travellers to begin in Bathsheba which is a coastal village long associated with powerful waves at the Soup Bowl which is a reef break that attracts surfers from around the world. It added that the area is not only for surfers and highlighted a national park and wildlife reserve that protect much of the East Coast from major commercial development, keeping the shoreline raw and scenic.

Condé Nast Traveler further highlighted experiences that they say blends nature with local culture such as a scenic hike from Bath Beach to Bathsheba along a six mile path following the former route of Barbados’s coastal railway. It also recommended a stop in Martin’s Bay on Thursdays when the Bay Tavern Fish Fry brings together residents and visitors for a lively evening featuring local seafood and entertainment.

While calling out the travellers, the magazine said that the peak season on the island nation typically runs from December through April while the quieter low season from July to October can bring less crowds alongside brief daily rain showers. It also recommended timing travel around key events such as the Barbados Surf Pro in March and highlighted that new airlift and cruise itineraries in 2026 are expected to make access even easier for international visitors.