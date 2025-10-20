Trinidad and Tobago: Coast Guard officer still missing in sunken vessel after eight months

The mission to recover the sunken vessel remains on hold, pending government approval, leaving the family without closure.

Trinidad and Tobago: Eight months after Coast Guard officer Able Seaman Keiron Simon drowned while trapped inside a sunken vessel, the incident continues to haunt his family, friends and co-workers.

According to sources the tragic submergence incident happened eight months ago, February 20, 2025 as Simon, a dedicated member of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard was on duty during a high-risk operation involving a suspected drug-trafficking semi-submersible.

Simon, along with other Coast Guard officers, stopped a submarine vessel reportedly linked to several drug trafficking suspects and suspected to be transporting drugs from Colombia, but tragically as Simon and another coast guard entered the vessel to conduct a search, the vessel suddenly began sinking.

The other coast guard managed to escape as other coastguards helped to pull him to shore but tragically, Simon never resurfaced even until today.

Although authorities have assured Simon’s family that they are making efforts to retrieve Simon, no recovery has yet been made.

As Simon’s brother Kelvon Simon revealed in April, 2 months after the submergence that the Coast Guard had confirmed that a private company had been sourced to retrieve the vessel that Keiron was still in, but the mission has stayed on hold pending for the Government’s approval.

In frustration, Kelvon stated in April that Keiron went missing while in the line of duty and the family deserves the truth and closure as the body of Keiron is still missing as it remains uncovered at sea.

Although several Colombian drug trafficking suspects were arrested and taken into custody following the operation.

The citizens of Trinidad and Tobago are being reminded not to forget Simon, a brave Coast Guard officer who remains entombed beneath the sea in the sunken submarine following his disappearance in the night of February 20, 2025.

The state authorities’ silence continues to deepen the family’s pain, as Keiron’s family is still seeking answers for the incident.

The citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to offer their condolences and rally behind Simon’s family, with one user stating, “This man was serving his country, helping protect our borders. It's completely unconscionable and inhumane for any govt to make a family wait this long and still no closure. They need to at least attempt to retrieve his remains.”