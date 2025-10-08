Trinidad and Tobago: Businessman killed in Chaguanas; community demands justice amid surge in violence

The rising violence has left the community in shock and fear, with locals calling on the government to take urgent action to combat the crime wave.

Trinidad and Tobago: A tragic shooting incident unfolded at Mohamdally Street off Joyce Road in Chaguanas, near Med X Pharmacy around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 7th, 2025 where a businessman was shot and killed by a gunman.

According to police reports, the victim has been identified as a 50-year-old Darren Mohamdally, businessman, who was shot multiple times near the Med X Pharmacy, while he was inside his black Hilux pick-up further down the street.

The police report also claimed that the suspect, a gunman, was waiting into the bushes outside the Darren Mohamedally house and when the victim pulled up outside he shot him multiple times. The reports also claimed that the gun man was wearing a hoodie while he waited for the victim to come outside.

Authorities claimed that the police officials from the Central Division responded to the scene swiftly and immediately processed the scene. They also said that the police personnel's are investigating the matter very seriously and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the murdered.

The authorities further stated that this murder incident and Mohamdally’s killing marked the fifth homicide which was recorded on Tuesday and it was the eight incident which took place within a 24-hour period.

The community is in a state of shock as well as terrified with this incident as they are saying “the government needs to combat these crimes if they want their citizens to stay in the nation.” The people are demanding justice for all the victims who died within the 24-hour period of crime as they are grappling with the surge in violent crime.

The public took a dig at the government “that they are not doing their work properly, and just inviting the crime and the criminals into the nation to attack innocent people,” as many of the people shared their feelings through their Facebook posts and comments, as one of the men commented that “First of all what caused this? Proper investigation is due because people don't do these things just so, there is more to this than we know ,it's not adding up.”

“One thing for sure and two things for certain no one knows who's gonna commit the next crime and whether it be PNM or UNC in government they are not in the mindset of these criminal elements to know their next move” the other person stated.