PM Kamla warns MPs against partying during State of Emergency amid national security crisis

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar ordered that none of her ministers and MPs be seen partying or feteing at this time while the country remains under a state of emergency as they need to lead by example.

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar warns that no member of parliament is to be seen partying during the national crisis. Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar has declared a State of Emergency (SoE) following an abrupt cancellation of the Sunday evening UNC meeting which she was scheduled to headline and have a national address.

The United National Congress meeting announced on Saturday morning was cancelled almost 24 hours later after being announced due to security concerns. Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar urged that all citizens should exercise caution at this time as the country remains under emergency.

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar ordered that none of her ministers and MPs be seen partying or feteing at this time while the country remains under a state of emergency as they need to lead by example.

When asked if there has been a threat to her life, the Prime Minister only responded by urging citizens to remain vigilant as the country is currently under a crime emergency.

The cause of the state of emergency is reportedly related to a coordinated criminal plot syndicate that has been operating within the prison system and has been orchestrating assassinations, kidnappings and robberies across Trinidad and Tobago.

Phillip Alexander Minister in the Ministry of Housing confirmed the news that the Prime Minister had already advised all the members of the Government to exercise restraint during the State of Emergency (SoE) and avoid partying.

The Chief Secretary Farley Augustine announced after a meeting with the country’s top officials that Tobago is expected to debut a new emergency hotline, 693 and mobile app called ‘Safe Tobago’ that will connect directly to the national 999 hotline.

The Commissioner of Police has defended the state of emergency saying that the police service is using strategic intelligence to disrupt crimes before they happen. Gavara is urging citizens to support the law enforcement officers in their efforts to protect instead of listening to naysayers and ‘keyboard’ warriors who lack policing experience.

He added that unity and not destruction is needed to ensure that the state of emergency is successful to protect the nation.

No curfew has been issued as of now as the police continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.