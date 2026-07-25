Tobago Journalist’s vehicle targeted in suspected firebombing

Tobago journalist Elizabeth Williams says she believes her vehicle was targeted in a suspected firebombing outside her home in the early hours of Friday, while police continue investigating the incident.

Trinidad and Tobago: A Tobago-based journalist says she is 'counting her blessings' after her vehicle was targeted in a suspected firebombing outside her home in the early hours of Friday morning.

Elizabeth Williams, a reporter with TV6, stated that the incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. on July 24, outside her residence in Lowlands, Tobago.

Through a post on social media, Williams said an unknown individual attempted to set her van on fire while it was parked outside her home. She did not disclose further details about how the attempted firebombing was carried out.

Williams said she and her daughter acted quickly once they became aware of what was happening. The pair formed a bucket brigade, using buckets of water to extinguish the flames before the vehicle could be destroyed. Their efforts appear to have prevented significant damage to the van.

Williams mentioned that the CCTV footage showed a person wearing blue jeans and a black jersey running from the scene. A getaway vehicle was also seen further down the street.

Williams further noted that she believed the attack was in response to a story she had written. She also said she is accustomed to threats, however, the incident has left her daughter shaken.

Officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service responded after the incident was reported. Williams said the TTPS Command Centre also contacted her directly following the report.

Additional officers later attended the scene to photograph the damaged vehicle as investigations got underway.

Williams has built a following of hundreds of thousands across her social media platforms, and through that she used those same platforms to thank the many people who reached out to her with messages of concern and support following the incident.

She described herself as grateful that the situation was not worse, noting that she and her daughter were unharmed throughout the ordeal.

In a statement, the Media Association of Trinidad and Tobago (MATT) said it was relieved Williams and her daughter were safe and extended its support to the family. MATT noted there was no evidence at this stage linking the attack to Williams' work, but said the possibility could not be ruled out.

We call on the TTPS to conduct a swift, thorough and transparent investigation to determine who was responsible and the motive behind the attack, MATT said.

They added, "Given the serious implications for press freedom should that prove to be the case, we urge the TTPS to treat this matter with the utmost seriousness and ensure that every investigative avenue is pursued."

MATT said there are growing concerns about the environment in which journalists operate, and noted that Trinidad and Tobago fell 13 places to 32nd in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders.

No further details were immediately available as further investigations are ongoing.