Guyana launches Automated Speed Ticketing System: 259 violations detected within 12 hours

Guyana: In the first 12 hours of the Safe Road Intelligent System rollout in Guyana, a total of 259 speed violations were recorded, with the highest speed clocked at 152 km/h. This comes after the government launched the automated speed ticketing system on April 7.

While sharing the data through his official Facebook account, President Dr Irfaan Ali said that tickets will be issued accordingly to the violators. He said that some drivers were recorded speeding at rates as high as 152 km/h, and they will face serious consequences as outlined by the law.

The President also urged everyone to work together and ensure that the roadways remain safe for all.

All you need to know about Automated Speed Ticketing System in Guyana

The e-ticketing system will now issue tickets to vehicle owners and not drivers on the basis of two violations-Speeding and not wearing a seatbelt. According to the information, this system is part of a broader effort to make roads safer and reduce traffic violations and accidents.

It is said that only overhead traffic cameras on the roads will be detecting these violations and issue tickets. These cameras are designed in a way that it will take pictures of vehicles, showing their speed and whether the driver is wearing his seatbelt or not.

The speed radar signs, which at present, alert drivers about their speed will be serving only as a traffic calming measure. It is also said that when a camera catches a vehicle breaking one of the two rules, it records an image and its speed following which it sends this data to a central database of Guyana. The officials then check it to confirm the violation, and tickets are issued either online or offline.

Moreover, fines can be used using MMG or the GRA’s upcoming ‘Padna’ app. Also, if the owner wants to fight the ticket, they can go to Magistrate’s court.

The system has been reportedly launched to as part of the administration’s Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS) and aims to lessen the road accidents in the country.