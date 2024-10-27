Eight Caribbean countries gathered at Caribbean Dinghy Championship

On the first day of the championship, the spot-on conditions forced the teams to stay calm and put their energy towards pushing the speed.

Caribbean: Eight Caribbean countries opened the much-anticipated Caribbean Dinghy Championship on Friday, featuring massive turnout of the sailors at the shores of St Maarten. From the opening ceremony to the second day, 38 participants took on 12 races challenging races as the sailors and gained spots in the points table.

On the first day of the championship, the spot-on conditions forced the teams to stay calm and put their energy towards pushing the speed. However, on the second day, the winds shifted around 13 knots which further demanded intense focus and swift adaptability. With the dropping of the winds to 6 to 7 knots later in the day, the final race has been transformed into a true test of endurance and grit.

Participants from the countries such as St Maarten, St Martin, Guadeloupe, St Vincent, St Kitts and Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, and St Barts have participated. At the opening ceremony, the teams were welcomed with warm and grand celebration, featuring the performances of the local artistes and showcase of the music.

The event also hosted the opening parade on October 24, 2024, with dining, meeting and greeting other sailors at Simpsons Bay Yacht Club, St Maarten.

The competition will run through October 27, 2024, and will feature talents from across the Caribbean region. It is also aimed at bringing excitement and engagement among the countries, offering a weekend full of competitive dinghy races.

From St Kitts and Nevis, a total of seven sailors have participated in the championship who started their campaign on a positive note. For two days, the sailors were seen excited about their journey and winning the championship. Last year, the country sent only two athletes and debuted in the championship and this year, the team will feature:

Optimists will include Greyson Burrell, Skyla Connor, Abhijith Srinivasan, RS Quest will include Jazzelle Connor, Emily Samaroo, ILCA 4 will feature Melroy Henry, and ILCA 6 will feature Amadi Byron-Hendrickson.

On the other hand, Trinidad and Tobago has sent a total of eight athletes who have expertise in six classes in the championship. The team consisted of Stefan Stuven – ILCA 7, Josiah Alexis – ILCA 6, Zev Bowman – ILCA 4, Triston Regis Munroe and Akeme Wilson – RS Quest, Sion Gachette and Mikhaela Browne – RS Zest, Sariyah Stoute – Optimist

Last year, the championship was held in Antigua and Barbuda and secured victory. The team has remained champion in 2018, 2019, 2022, and 2023. In 2024, the team has been represented by Carrack Jones- Sailing 4.7 Laser (ILCA 4), Ozani Lafond - Laser Radial (ILCA 7), Shanoy Malone - Laser Standard (ILCA 6), Tyden Jones- Optimist and Patrick Greensmith and Alistair Knoblauch-RS Quest.