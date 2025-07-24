Dominica to hand over 21 new climate resilient homes in Scotts Head

This marks the second phase of housing delivery in Scotts Head, following the first set of 21 homes built by local contractors at the scenic Savanne site for 21 families.

Dominica: A momentous day for the Scotts Head community as the Government of Dominica has officially completed the construction of 21 climate resilient homes and they are set to be handed over to the citizens by the end of this month.

Housing Minister Melissa Poponne-Skerrit announced the exciting development of the completion of the 21 homes through her official Facebook page. She highlighted that the houses were constructed under the Modern Resilient Housing Programme, which is funded by the Citizenship by Investment Programme.

This marks the second phase of housing delivery in Scotts Head, as she recalled the construction of the first set of 21 houses, which provided homes for 21 families, built at the picturesque Savanne site in Scotts Head by local contractors.

Meanwhile, the citizens of Dominica also expressed their gratitude to the Government and praised the initiative with one user writing on the Housing Minister’s page “Beautiful, what wonderful housing. Thank you to all who made this happen and congratulations to the recipients. Take great care of your home.”

Another user praising the government also offered thoughtful advice to preserve the quality of the newly developed homes and wrote

“Kudos for such a great project. I would advise on a Home Owners Association to maintain the beauty of it and increase the value. This is a problem with government housing all over the Caribbean even in the USA. Nice homes are built and with a decade they become derelict and evolve into ghettos. I saw it in Trinidad with the Maloney housing project. Nice middle class homes and apartments built in the 1970s and today are crime ridden areas. So I commend you and recommend HOA with strong enforceable rules.”

To celebrate this significant milestone in housing development efforts, Minister Poponne-Skerrit warmly invited the communities of Gallion, Soufriere, Pointe Michel, and Scotts Head to the opening ceremony, scheduled for later this month.

While the ceremony was set to take place today (July 24) however due to inclement weather conditions, Minister Melissa Skerrit announced that it had to be postponed. “The safety of everyone remains our top priority. We will announce the new date once it is confirmed,” said that Minister urging everyone to stay safe.